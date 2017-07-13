Third Rail x Mitchell & Ness group shot
NYCFC's Third Rail supporters group launch Mitchell & Ness collection

July 13, 201710:02AM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

NYCFC fans have probably noticed, by now, the teasers going around on the social media accounts of their team, and some of their favorite players. Today it's official – the supporters' group The Third Rail has launched its own capsule collection for clothing company Mitchell & Ness.

It's no surprise that the designs draw heavily from the feeling of the five boroughs, with details like subway tile-inspired patterns as well as, naturally, the Third Rail stamp. 

Check out some familiar faces modeling some of the items, below. Also, here's a list of all the items available now on MLSstore.com

  • MAIN COLLECTION: Come on, New York! tailored tee; We Are NYCFC tank; We Are NYCFC pullover, Bolt Arrow longsleeve; We Are NYCFC muscle tee; We Are NYCFC V-neck; We Are NYCFC crewneck; Underground Patch snapback; Bolt Arrow dad hat; acrylic knit scarf
  • BLACK COLLECTION: Come on, New York! tailored tee; We Are NYCFC crewneck; We Are NYCFC muscle tee; Underground snapback; Bolt Arrow dad hat

