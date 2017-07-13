NYCFC's Third Rail supporters group launch Mitchell & Ness collection

NYCFC fans have probably noticed, by now, the teasers going around on the social media accounts of their team, and some of their favorite players. Today it's official – the supporters' group The Third Rail has launched its own capsule collection for clothing company Mitchell & Ness.

It's no surprise that the designs draw heavily from the feeling of the five boroughs, with details like subway tile-inspired patterns as well as, naturally, the Third Rail stamp.

Check out some familiar faces modeling some of the items, below. Also, here's a list of all the items available now on MLSstore.com: