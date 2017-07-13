New England Revolution 0, NY Red Bulls 1 | 2017 US Open Cup Match Recap

Bradley Wright-Phillips struck in the 87th minute to lift the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 win over the New England Revolution in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals at Harvard University’s Jordan Field Thursday night.

Felipe slipped a ball into Wright-Phillips to tap inside the far post for the Red Bulls, who booked their ticket into the semifinals of a tournament they’ve never won.

The Revs were reduced to 10 men when Benjamin Angoua was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following a foul on Wright-Phillips in the 75th minute.

Goals

87' – NY – Bradley Wright-Phillips

Three Things

PARTY LIKE ITS 2003: The Red Bulls are in the USOC semifinals for the first time in 14 years when, as the MetroStars, they beat DC United, 3-2, to reach their only final of the tournament. On that night at Rutgers University, Amado Guevera struck for a first-half brace and John Wolyniec scored the winner two minutes from full time. The Red Bulls will take on either FC Cincinnati or Miami FC in the semifinals. The draw will be announced Friday by U.S. Soccer. DÉJÀ VU ALL OVER AGAIN: The Revs talked revenge in the buildup following a heart-wrenching 3-2 loss to the Red Bulls on July 5 at Gillette Stadium, but it was the Red Bulls who repeated history with another late winner after struggling to get three points in New England for years. A MEMORABLE FIRST: Bradley Wright-Phillips has garnered a reputation as one of the top scorers in Major League Soccer with 85 goals in Major League Soccer player over the course of five seasons. But on Thursday night at Harvard, BWP scored his first-ever USOC goal.

Lineups

New England Revolution (4-4-2, left to right): 18-Brad Knighton (GK) – 4-Ben Angoua, 19-Antonio Delamea, 2-Andrew Farrell, 8-Chris Tierney (Brian Wright, 90')– 5-Gershon Koffie, 6-Scott Caldwell, 14-Diego Fagundez, 24-Lee Nguyen – 10-Teal Bunbury (London Woodbury, 78), 23-Kei Kamara

New York Red Bulls (4-2-3-1, left to right): 18-Ryan Meara (GK) – 15-Sal Zizzo, 33-Aaron Long, 4-Tyler Adams, 5-Connor Lade – 27-Sean Davis, 8-Felipe – 77-Daniel Royer, 16-Sacha Kljestan, 19-Alex Muyl – 99-Bradley Wright-Phillips (Gonzalo Veron, 90+1)

