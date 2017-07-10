New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 US Open Cup Preview

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, Quarterfinals

Jordan Field - Cambridge, Mass.

Thursday, July 13 - 8:30 p.m. ET

WATCH: USsoccer.com

The New England Revolution are still smarting from last week's last-minute loss to the New York Red Bulls in MLS action. They can deliver some payback on Thursday, just eight days after that match, when the two sides meet at Harvard's Jordan Field in the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

On July 5, at Gillette Stadium, substitute Gonzalo Veron scored in the 90th minute to deliver all three points for the Red Bulls with a 3-2 comeback victory. Afterward, New England's Diego Fagundez told the Boston Globe that New England already had revenge on their minds:

"Hopefully, next Thursday when we play them we need to punch them in the mouth.”

Here's their chance. Can the Revs connect, or will the Red Bulls put them on the canvas again -- and out of the Open Cup, after last year's runner-up finish?

New England Revolution

In the same Globe story, manager Jay Heaps didn't spare his team's feelings following the heartbreaker.

"We’ve got to be better in bigger moments,” Heaps said. “Gave up a goal right at the end of the game, gave up a silly challenge for a penalty kick, gave up a goal two minutes after we score. Moments of the game — it comes right down to being in the moment, making plays in the big moments.”

This is the biggest moment of the season so far for New England, whose MLS playoff hopes are increasingly imperiled after four straight losses in league play. It's not a lost MLS year yet, by any means, but the Open Cup -- at the moment -- definitely represents the Revs' best chance for silverware in 2017.

Suspended: None

None International duty: FW Juan Agudelo (US national team), MF Kelyn Rowe (US national team), DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica)

FW Juan Agudelo (US national team), MF Kelyn Rowe (US national team), DF/MF Je-Vaughn Watson (Jamaica) Injury Report: OUT: MF Xavier Kouassi (left quad injury); QUESTIONABLE: MF Daigo Kobayashi (hamstring)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): Cody Cropper— Donnie Smith, Antonio Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Andrew Farrell — Diego Fagundez, Gershon Koffie, Scott Caldwell, Teal Bunbury — Lee Nguyen, Kei Kamara

New York Red Bulls

While the home side have hoisted the Open Cup once -- in 2007 -- the Red Bulls have never done so. In fact, if they get through Thursday's match, New York will be in the semis for the first time since the then-MetroStars finished second to the Chicago Fire in 2003.

In the past, the club has often seemed to treat the Open Cup like an afterthought, running out reserve-heavy sides on the way to early exits. Manager Jesse Marsch hasn't hesitated to use his starters in this tournament, though -- and with New England clearly out for revenge on Thursday, it's a safe bet that both clubs will be as close to full strength as possible.

New York are also chasing the Eastern Conference playoff field, sitting just one spot outside it, so a long Open Cup run could be what they need to get things kick-started in league play as well.

Suspended: None

None International duty: DF Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica), DF Michael Murillo (Panama)

DF Kemar Lawrence (Jamaica), DF Michael Murillo (Panama) Injury Report: OUT – DF Gideon Baah (broken leg – out for season), MF Mike Grella (left knee surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Luis Robles — Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin, Sal Zizzo — Sean Davis, Felipe — Daniel Royer, Sacha Kljestan, Alex Muyl — Bradley Wright-Phillips

Referees

