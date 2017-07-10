ExtraTime Radio: Did Bruce Arena get it wrong vs. Panama?

LISTEN: A disappointing draw for the US leaves David, Matt and Ben questioning what Bruce Arena could have done differently. Plus, the guys are in awe of Alphonso Davies. In the second segment, it's time to break down all the transfer rumors now that the secondary window is open. Will Seattle sign a DP? What do the Galaxy need? In the mailbag, the talent of the current USMNT is debated along with who will make the playoffs. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

A less than dominant start to the Gold Cup for the US national team leaves a lot of questions about Bruce Arena's decisions and this tournament's roster. Ben Baer and Matt Doyle join David Gass to look at all the good and bad of the US. From Kelyn Rowe's shining performance and Dom Dwyer's goalscoring streak to why Dax McCarty and Kellyn Acosta struggled to control midfield, the guys break it all down. Also, what upgrade is needed defensively and where can they find some attack from the wings? The guys also hit on Canada's big win against French Guyana and why Mexico may not be as exciting as they usually are.

In the second segment, the MLS transfer window is open and the rumors are flying. The guys discuss if Seattle targeted their next Designated Player and what it could mean for Jordan Morris. Plus, are big time moves coming in LA or NY? Could there be a big center forward traded inside MLS? All that plus much more.

In the mailbag the guys debate the state of the USMNT. Is this the most talented group ever? And what should expectations be at next year's World Cup? Plus who outside the playoff field is ready for a second half charge.

