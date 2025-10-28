FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano wins 2025 MLS Save of the Year

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2025 MLS Save of the Year, claiming the award for a sensational multi-save sequence at Nashville SC on March 29 (Matchday 6).
The 25-year-old stopped close-range shots from Alex Muyl and Sam Surridge with incredible reflexes before denying another goal-mouth effort from the hosts.
Celentano's dazzling 50th-minute display helped Cincy leave GEODIS Park with a 2-1 comeback victory.
This is Celentano's second Save of the Year award, after earning the prize in 2023. He's the fourth goalkeeper to win the honor multiple times, following Stefan Frei, Kasey Keller and Nick Rimando (three).
The MLS Save of the Year was established in 2009 and is determined by fan votes on MLSsoccer.com.
MLS Save of the Year winners
- 2025: Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati 3/29/25 vs. Nashville SC, 50'
- 2024: Maarten Paes – FC Dallas 5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 32'
- 2023: Roman Celentano – FC Cincinnati 5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90'
- 2022: Pedro Gallese – Orlando City SC 7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82'
- 2021: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57'
- 2020: Eloy Room – Columbus Crew 11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30'
- 2019: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27'
- 2018: Stefan Frei – Seattle Sounders FC 7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82'
- 2017: Brad Guzan – Atlanta United 10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65'
- 2016: Joe Bendik – Orlando City SC 5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45'
- 2015: Adam Kwarasey – Portland Timbers 8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31'
- 2014: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls 9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69'
- 2013: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53'
- 2012: Nick Rimando – Real Salt Lake 4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75'
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64'
- 2010: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC 4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90'
- 2009: Pat Onstad – Houston Dynamo FC 4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83'