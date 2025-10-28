FC Cincinnati's Roman Celentano wins 2025 MLS Save of the Year

FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano has won the 2025 MLS Save of the Year, claiming the award for a sensational multi-save sequence at Nashville SC on March 29 (Matchday 6).

The 25-year-old stopped close-range shots from Alex Muyl and Sam Surridge with incredible reflexes before denying another goal-mouth effort from the hosts.

Celentano's dazzling 50th-minute display helped Cincy leave GEODIS Park with a 2-1 comeback victory.

This is Celentano's second Save of the Year award, after earning the prize in 2023. He's the fourth goalkeeper to win the honor multiple times, following Stefan Frei, Kasey Keller and Nick Rimando (three).