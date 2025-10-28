Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Minnesota United FC (No. 4) visit Seattle Sounders FC (No. 5) on Monday in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, looking to close out their Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Monday, Nov. 3 | 10:45 pm ET/7:45 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Following a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory in Game 1, Minnesota are one win away from meeting San Diego FC (No. 1) or Portland Timbers (No. 8) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Seattle force a Game 3, Minnesota will host the series decider on Nov. 8 at Allianz Field.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 5
- Regular season: 55 points (15W-9L-10D)
Seattle were unlucky not to come away with a road win, and they'll need to be more clinical in the attacking third to force a Game 3 return to Allianz Field.
Cristian Roldan and Danny Musovski had quality chances in front of goal, only to be denied by Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair in a dominant second half. In the shootout, both Roldan brothers and Danny Leyva failed to convert as Minnesota snatched a key victory.
But the Sounders will like their chances of staying alive, especially at Lumen Field. They were 10W-1L-6D during the regular season on their home turf and captured Leagues Cup 2025 with an emphatic win over Inter Miami CF.
- Standings: Western Conference No. 4
- Regular season: 58 points (16W-8L-10D)
It wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing performance, but the Loons got the job done in Game 1 thanks to St. Clair's heroics. The Canadian international made three saves in 90 minutes, but saved his best for the shootout, denying Alex Roldan and twice getting help from the woodwork.
St. Clair will no doubt be under pressure in Game 2 against a desperate Seattle side. A goal from Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis or Joaquín Pereyra, who each converted their chances in the shootout, would do the Loons wonders.
But if the visitors can again force a shootout, Minnesota will feel confident that St. Clair, who's been on the winning end of three playoff shootouts in the last two seasons, can deliver again.