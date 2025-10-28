Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The Columbus Crew (No. 7) host FC Cincinnati (No. 2) on Sunday for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series, looking to stave off Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs elimination.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, Nov. 2 | 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
Following a 1-0 victory in Game 1, Cincy are one win away from meeting Inter Miami CF (No. 3) or Nashville SC (No. 6) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.
Should Columbus force a Game 3, Cincy would host the series decider on Nov. 8 at TQL Stadium.
No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 7
- Regular season: 54 points (14W-8L-12D)
Columbus got Diego Rossi back from injury during Game 1, though the Uruguayan forward was held off the scoreboard during his 75-minute shift.
Now, the Crew are 90 minutes (and potentially PKs) away from seeing their season end against their arch-rival. That'd be a reverse of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, when Columbus completed a riveting comeback against Cincy en route to lifting that year's MLS Cup.
Additionally, Columbus hope to extend club captain Darlington Nagbe's season. The legendary MLS midfielder will retire after the Crew's playoff run, ending his legendary club career that includes eight trophies and nearly 530 professional matches.
- Standings: Eastern Conference No. 2
- Regular season: 65 points (20W-9L-5D)
Thanks to a 78th-minute goal from forward Kévin Denkey, Cincy have one foot in the Conference Semifinals.
The club-record signing pounced on a loose ball in the box after Ender Echenique's low cross, marking his 18th goal in 34 matches (all competitions) during his debut season with the Orange & Blue.
Other protagonists for Pat Noonan's side include USMNT center back Miles Robinson and Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist Evander, whose 33 goal contributions (18g/15a) were the third-most in MLS this season.