Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

The Columbus Crew (No. 7) host FC Cincinnati (No. 2) on Sunday for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series, looking to stave off Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs elimination.

No extra time is played if a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes). Instead, a penalty kick shootout determines the winner.

Should Columbus force a Game 3, Cincy would host the series decider on Nov. 8 at TQL Stadium.

Following a 1-0 victory in Game 1, Cincy are one win away from meeting Inter Miami CF (No. 3) or Nashville SC (No. 6) in the Conference Semifinals, held Nov. 22-23.

Standings: Eastern Conference No. 7

Regular season: 54 points (14W-8L-12D)

Columbus got Diego Rossi back from injury during Game 1, though the Uruguayan forward was held off the scoreboard during his 75-minute shift.

Now, the Crew are 90 minutes (and potentially PKs) away from seeing their season end against their arch-rival. That'd be a reverse of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, when Columbus completed a riveting comeback against Cincy en route to lifting that year's MLS Cup.