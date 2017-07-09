San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | 2017 US Open Cup Match Preview

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

2017 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

Avaya Stadium - San Jose, Calif.

Monday, July 10 - 10:30 pm ET

WATCH: USsoccer.com

If the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy can reproduce even half of the drama from their last California Clasico just 10 days prior, the U.S. Open Cup will have another excellent advertisement in what has been a banner year for the venerable tournament.

Shea Salinas' cracking stoppage-time winner put a fitting end on one of the best spectacles of the season, giving San Jose a 2-1 victory against a Galaxy side that left fuming about officiating and lamenting key injury absences.

A second time around, though, the Galaxy may be getting healthy despite what their 6-2, 4th of July thrashing against Real Salt Lake might suggest. Meanwhile, international absences and injury concerns saw new 'Quakes boss Chris Leitch only dress 17 men for his gameday roster on an evening San Jose played most of the evening with 10 men in a 4-2 loss at Atlanta United.

Could that be enough to turn the tables? Only one way to find out ...

San Jose Earthquakes

The 'Quakes couldn't perform another miracle in their shorthanded loss Atlanta, but in some ways the performance was just as encouraging.

After seeing Kofi Sarkodie sent off in the 32nd minute and Atlanta turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead after halftime, Chris Wondolowski smashed in an equalizing volley in the 66th minute. It took 15 minutes before the Five Stripes took the lead for good on a hot Georgia night. And, oh yeah, some guy named Tommy Thompson scored. What's that about?

Ultimately, there are no moral victories amid the blood and thunder of the MLS playoff race. But scoring multiple goals for a second straight match under Leitch suggests maybe San Jose – who still have the league's fourth-least productive offense – have a renewed sense of purpose going forward. That could be reinforced with another strong Clasico performance.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: F Marco Urena (Costa Rica), M Darwin Ceren (El Salvador), M Anibal Godoy (Panama)

F Marco Urena (Costa Rica), M Darwin Ceren (El Salvador), M Anibal Godoy (Panama) Injury Report: OUT — F Quincy Amarikwa (ACL knee surgery), M Marc Pelosi (left knee injury), D Harold Cummings (ankle), M Fatai Alashe (knee surgery)

Projected Starting Lineup (4-4-2, left to right): David Bingham – Nick Lima, Andres Imperiale, Victor Bernardez, Kofie Sarkodie – Tommy Thompson, Florian Jungwirth, Jahmir Hyka, Shea Salinas – Danny Hoesen, Chris Wondolowski

Notes: Salinas also scored the opener in San Jose's 2-1 round of 16 victory over the Seattle Sounders in late June. And after Sarkodie's dismissal forced Salinas out as a tactical substitution late in the first half against Atlanta, he should be among San Jose's fresher players.

LA Galaxy

History suggests the Galaxy's miserable 6-2 Fourth of July defeat will be the most embarrassing result of the year. Coach Curt Onalfo will also hope it's a turning point.

With the players returning to the fold, it should be. Ashley Cole and Romain Alessandrini returned from niggling leg ailments – albeit Alessandrini as a halftime sub. The will-he, won't-he Jermaine Jones injury speculation has to resolve sooner or later. Daniel Steres could also make a return, and Jelle Van Damme almost definitely will after serving a one-match red card ban. Theoretically, even Giovani dos Santos could even be available following a rest period upon his return from the Confederations Cup

On paper, the Galaxy still amount to one of the most talented sides in the league in what has been a frustrating season in Carson. A second shot at the Earthquakes just might be the perfect chance to vent that anger. But then again, nothing has gone as expected for LA.

Suspended: None

None International duty: F Gyasi Zardes (United States)

F Gyasi Zardes (United States) Injury Report: OUT – D Robbie Rogers (left ankle), M Sebastian Lletget (foot), M Baggio Husidic (left fibula fracture); QUESTIONABLE: D Daniel Steres (right hamstring), M Jermaine Jones (right knee), GK Brian Rowe (groin)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Jon Kempin — Ashley Cole, David Romney, Jelle Van Damme, Nathan Smith — Joao Pedro, Jaime Villareal — Emmanuel Boateng, Jose Villarreal, Romain Alessandrini — Giovani dos Santos

Notes: The Galaxy's Independence Day defeat to RSL was just the second time in club history the club has conceded six goals in MLS play. Intrestingly enough, the previous 6-3 loss to FC Dallas also came at the StubHub Center, perhaps fitting for an LA club whose away form has bested its home form by a fair margin this year.

