Portland Timbers 2, Chicago Fire 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Sebastian Blanco's 70th-minute goal rescued the Portland Timbers from a home defeat, but the Timbers couldn't capitalize on chances to win in the wild final minutes of a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire Wednesday night.

Nemanja Nikolic was originally credited with Chicago's 34th-minute goal, raising his league-leading goal total to 17 for the moment. But at halftime the goal was changed and given to Arturo Alvarez, who drew the Fire level at 1.

The Timbers opened the scoring with a 24th-minute penalty from Fanendo Adi, his 10th goal of the season. after a handball in the box by Juninho.

Before Blanco's goal, the Fire took the lead 2-1 with Brandon Vincent's goal off a pass from Alvarez. Portland's apparent game-winner in the first minute of added time in the second half was waved off when Adi was called for a foul on his header into the net.

Goals

24' - POR - Fanendo Adi (PK)

34' - CHI - Nemanja Nikolic

61' - CHI - Brandon Vincent

70' - POR - Sebastian Blanco

