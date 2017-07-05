Maxi-mizing Opportunity: Urruti becoming top-notch striker FC Dallas seeks

FRISCO, Texas — Maximiliano Urruti's latest goal came Tuesday night in the 48th minute on a difficult angle.

A pass toward the goal from midfielder Michael Barrios seemed headed toward the end line. But Urruti got there at the last moment, and his shot snuck through the goalkeeper’s legs and in, extending FC Dallas’ lead to two goals.

With that, Urruti continued his tear for FC Dallas, scoring a goal in his fourth straight game, as FCD defeated D.C. United, 4-2 at Toyota Stadium.

“He does that all the time,” midfielder Ryan Hollingshead said. “You can’t even say it’s lucky or it just slipped in, because you watch his goals, he scores 30-percent of his goals from tough angles like that, whether he goes high or low … Maxi, he knows what he’s doing with those shots.”

Not only his did his scoring streak continue, but the Argentine's streak against D.C. did as well. Urruti has now scored in all four career games against D.C. United.

His 11 goals this season are the most for a Dallas player since 2014. It’s already a career-high, and when Urruti scores, good things happen for the club: FC Dallas is now 19-0-6 when Urruti scores or assists on a goal, since his arrival in 2016.

Dallas' scoring has been inconsistent at times this season, but they’ve scored 10 goals in the last three competitions, and Urruti is playing like the top-flight striker FCD once sought.

“Maxi is there for energy, and his tactical discipline is remarkable. Now you’re adding what we need from a forward -- goals,” head coach Oscar Pareja said. “Every game, he’s been part of that. That makes him even more important for us.

“We’re very pleased and delighted to see a forward, the type of guy we need in the box. He’s part of the scoreboard constantly, and we’re happy for him," Pareja added.

The win moved FC Dallas to the top of the Western Conference standings with Sporting Kansas City, heading into the CONCACAF Gold Cup break. As Dallas makes the push to defend its U.S. Open Cup championship and then get back into MLS play, Urruti’s ability to finish goals is matching everything else he brings.

“He’s huge. He’s such a good goal-scorer, and more than that, he’s good at holding up he ball, creating stuff for us, working hard defensively as well,” Hollingshead said. “His goals are huge and crucial, but it’s everything he brings that is so big for our team.”