LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 6 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Real Salt Lake scored six goals in a league match for just the second time in franchise history and became the second team in MLS history to score six against the LA Galaxy in a stunning 6-2 victory on Independence Day evening at the StubHub Center.



Jefferson Savarino hit a pair of second-half goals. Ablert Rusnak, Kyle Beckerman, Yura Movsisyan and Joao Plata each added one goal apiece. Four of Salt Lake's six strikes came after halftime as the Claret and Cobalt halted a two-game losing skid.



Ashley Cole and Bradford Jamieson scored for the Galaxy, who have now lost three straight.



LA previously lost 6-3 to FC Dallas in 2009, the same year that RSL routed the New England Revolution 6-0. Movsisyan scored for RSL in that match, also.

Goals

36' - RSL - Albert Rusnak Watch

41' - LA - Ashley Cole Watch

45'+1' - RSL - Kyle Beckerman Watch

62' - RSL - Yura Movsisyan Watch

72' - RSL - Jefferson Savarino Watch

77' - RSL - Jefferson Savarino Watch

80' - RSL - Joao Plata Watch

87' - LA - Bradford Jamieson Watch

Three Things

EVEN MORE HISTORY: With the victory, Real Salt Lake became the first team to win and lose by a 6-2 margin in the same season, having succumbed to a loss by the same score to FC Dallas on June 3. Meanwhile, the loss was not LA’s worst-ever defeat: That came in a 5-0 defeat at the New England Revolution on June 3, 2013. THAT LOOKS (SORTA) FAMILIAR: After Beckerman put RSL ahead from a corner kick in first-half stoppage time, he mimicked former Galaxy striker Robbie Keane’s famous tumbling, gun-shooting goal celebration, albeit with some artistic license. Keane is tied for second with Edson Buddle for the Galaxy’s most goals against RSL with five. Landon Donovan had nine in his career. Beckerman now has three career goals against the Galaxy. HT: @RealSaltLake heads into the break up 2-1 thanks to this goal by Kyle Beckerman. #LAvRSL https://t.co/WU9uJtILUg — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 5, 2017 PAGING MR. JONES: Any hopes that Jermaine Jones make his long-awaited return for the Galaxy were dashed before kickoff when he was not listed on Curt Onalfo’s subs bench. The 35-year-old US international’s absence for a Grade 2 MCL strain is now guaranteed to stretch beyond two full months from his last appearance on May 6. His midfield presence certainly would’ve proven useful for the woeful Galaxy on Tuesday.

