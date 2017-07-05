Houston Dynamo 3, Montreal Impact 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Houston Dynamo jumped on the Montreal Impact early and never let up to claim a 3-1 win on a hot, muggy Wednesday night in south Texas.

Andrew Wenger headed in a Mauro Manotas cross from the top of the six just 52 seconds into the game, and Alex doubled the lead after a long spell of possession twenty minutes later. Homegrown and former Dynamo Academy forward Memo Rodriguez made it 3-0 with his first league goal - a driven shot from outside the box - six minutes after entering the match.

Montreal's Michael Salazar ended the shutout late with a first-time finish at the back post on a cross from Laurent Ciman.

Goals

1' – HOU – Andrew Wenger

23' – HOU – Alex

67' – HOU – Memo Rodriguez

89' – MTL – Michael Salazar

Three Things

