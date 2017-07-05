Houston Dynamo - Erick Torres, Alex and Mauro Manotas celebrate
USA Today Images

Houston Dynamo 3, Montreal Impact 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

July 5, 201710:38PM EDT
German SferraContributor

The Houston Dynamo jumped on the Montreal Impact early and never let up to claim a 3-1 win on a hot, muggy Wednesday night in south Texas. 

Andrew Wenger headed in a Mauro Manotas cross from the top of the six just 52 seconds into the game, and Alex doubled the lead after a long spell of possession twenty minutes later. Homegrown and former Dynamo Academy forward Memo Rodriguez made it 3-0 with his first league goal - a driven shot from outside the box - six minutes after entering the match. 

Montreal's Michael Salazar ended the shutout late with a first-time finish at the back post on a cross from Laurent Ciman.

Goals

  • 1' – HOU – Andrew Wenger
  • 23' – HOU – Alex 
  • 67' – HOU – Memo Rodriguez
  • 89' – MTL – Michael Salazar

Three Things

  1. COMING SOON: ...

Next Up

  • HOU: Wednesday, July 19 – at Minnesota United FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
  • MTL: Wednesday, July 19 – vs. Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in the US)

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android