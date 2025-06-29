MLS legend Nico Lodeiro gets send-off from Houston Dynamo

That's a wrap on a legendary MLS career.
Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro received an emotional send-off Saturday night, playing five minutes in a 1-0 home victory over St. Louis CITY SC that marked his final appearance in the league.
The 36-year-old is departing Houston midseason and will reportedly soon sign with boyhood club Nacional in his native Uruguay. And while Lodeiro spent just four-plus months with the Dynamo, he clearly left quite an impact.
"He is one of the best players this league has ever seen, and it was a real joy to work with him," head coach Ben Olsen said post-game.
"He did not always get the minutes he wanted, but he is a pro and was pushing the group daily. Nico is a great example for some of our young players to watch and learn from his longevity and mentality. I feel lucky to cross paths with him, and I will be a Nico fan as he goes forward."
Lodeiro spent 10 seasons in MLS, starting with his mid-2016 arrival at Seattle Sounders FC from Argentine side Boca Juniors. He helped Seattle win two MLS Cups (2016, '19) and a historic Concacaf Champions Cup title (2022) before spending 2024 with Orlando City and then signing with Houston.
All told, Lodeiro scored 43 goals in 241 regular-season appearances throughout his MLS career.
“My time here in MLS means a lot, and this is a very emotional time," Lodeiro said. "I grew a lot. I feel very happy to have been part of MLS, and I enjoyed playing in this league.
"I want to say thank you to the league, to my teammates, to my former teams, Seattle, Orlando and Houston, and all the teams in MLS. I really want to remark on the respect I have for the fans here in MLS."
As Lodeiro departs, the Dynamo are 10th in the Western Conference (23 points; 6W-9L-5D). Their top scorer is striker Ezequiel Ponce with five goals.