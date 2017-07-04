Luis Silva - Real Salt Lake - close-up
MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Real Salt Lake's Luis Silva one game

July 4, 20174:00PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down one suspension following Week 18 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Luis Silva contact on Jose Aja

The Disciplinary Committee has issued a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine to Real Salt Lake midfielder Luis Silva. The Committee ruled that Silva's actions against Orlando City's Jose Aja in the 61st minute of the RSL-Orlando match on June 30 constituted violent conduct that endangered the safety of an opponent. Silva will serve his suspension during RSL's match at the LA Galaxy on July 4.

