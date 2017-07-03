TWIM: Forty-nine MLS players to shine on CONCACAF Gold Cup rosters

This Week in MLS – July 3, 2017

Forty-nine MLS players to shine on CONCACAF Gold Cup rosters

MLS players mark a series of USMNT firsts heading into Gold Cup action

Houston’s Hondurans square off against Minnesota’s Costa Rican contingent in Gold Cup

Young Canadian academy products look to make statement to open 2017 Gold Cup

Following successful playing days, Chris Leitch begins coaching career with fireworks in San Jose

Sweet Tweets

Week 19 Game Previews

Forty-nine MLS players to shine on Gold Cup rosters

When group play for the CONCACAF Gold Cup begins on Friday, July 7, rosters for eight of the 12 competing nations will feature 49 MLS players from 18 of the League’s 22 clubs. Leading the way with the largest contingent of MLS showstoppers will be the U.S. Men’s National Team with its 16 League talents including the likes of FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta and Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris among a talented crop of selected homegrowns. Canada’s roster will feature the second largest number of MLS players with nine, which will be notably highlighted by Vancouver Whitecaps FC rising star Alphonso Davies alongside five other academy products, and the Reggae Boyz round out the top three most MLS-centric rosters with a Jamaican squad showcasing 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake of the Philadelphia Union among its eight MLS standouts.

The complete 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup rosters and schedule of games can be found here

MLS players mark a series of USMNT firsts heading into Gold Cup action

The U.S. Men’s National team heads into Gold Cup action following an awe-inspiring international debut for Sporting Kansas City forward Dominic Dwyer, who scored the game’s opening goal against Ghana last week while earning his first international cap for the red, white, and blue. Dwyer put the stars and stripes ahead 1-0 with this dazzling volley ( WATCH ), marking a spectacular first career finish en route to a 2-1 U.S. victory. As a go-to goal scorer for club and now for country too, Dwyer’s history making pursuits are still on the rise. He was Sporting KC’s first player in team history to reach 12 goals in three consecutive regular seasons, and on the international scene, he and his FIFA Women’s World Cup champion wife Sydney Leroux, are making soccer power couple history as the first husband and wife duo to star for the men’s and women’s national team at the same time.

New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe also collected his first U.S. cap during the international friendly, as the four-assist man in MLS play this season also has starts in 16 of 17 regular season games. Rowe has started at least 21 matches in all five previous seasons, and he ranks second in New England Revolution history among Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup goal scorers with his six finishes for the Revolution remaining just one shy of MLS legend Taylor Twellman’s leading tally.

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan is on the brink of his first USMNT appearance, as the 2016 MLS Cup champion has sights set on earning his first cap when the U.S. takes on Panama on Saturday, July 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX / Univision / UDN).

Young Canadian academy products look to make statement to open 2017 Gold Cup

With nine MLS players on its roster, including six who developed in MLS academies, Canada will have the first opportunity to make a statement in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, as the tournament kicks off on Friday, July 7 when Canada will take on French Guiana in the first match of a doubleheader at Red Bull Arena (7 p.m. ET, FS2/UDN). All three Canadian MLS teams will see their brightest young stars suit up for Canada in the tournament.

All eyes will be on 16-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps FC Homegrown midfielder Alphonso Davies, who just last month made his international debut after becoming a Canadian citizen. Davies, who is the youngest player on Gold Cup rosters by more than two years, could receive his first minutes in a major tournament.

Another player to develop in an MLS academy, Toronto FC midfielder Raheem Edwards burst onto the scene this season with five assists in the 2017 regular season, ranking second for Toronto and in the top 20 leaguewide. Like Davies, the 21-year-old Edwards, second youngest in Canada’s Gold Cup roster, made his international debut in Canada’s 2-1 friendly victory over Curacao on June 13, a game in which Montreal Impact Homegrown forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored the game-winning goal.

Houston’s Hondurans square off against Minnesota’s Costa Rican contingent in Gold Cup

The second game in Friday’s doubleheader at Red Bull Arena will feature Honduras facing Costa Rica with a strong MLS contingent featured on both sides (9 p.m. ET, FS2/UniMas). Six MLS players made Costa Rica’s 23-man Gold Cup final roster and will be opposed by four MLS players on Honduras’ squad.

The Honduras roster has notable representation with three players from the Houston Dynamo, including the dangerous attacking duo of Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto. The 21-year-old Elis, signed this offseason as a Designated Player, has six goals and three assists for the Dynamo this season while also featuring prominently for Honduras. In a World Cup qualifier last month, the midfielder scored to lead Honduras to an important 2-2 draw against Panama. The 25-year-old Quioto, meanwhile, scored Honduras other goal in that match and has shined for Houston to the tune of four goals and two assists in eight games started.

Costa Rica’s six MLS players include Minnesota United FC duo Johan Venegas and Francisco Calvo. The 24-year-old Calvo has played well for Minnesota in his first year with the club, as he leads the league with 19 blocks while also ranking in the top five in clearances and interceptions. Also on Costa Rica’s roster is New York City FC midfielder Rodney Wallace, who has four goals this season while also ranking in the top 20 leaguewide with five assists.

Following successful playing days, Chris Leitch begins coaching career with fireworks in San Jose

It seems fitting that during this Fourth of July week, newly appointed San Jose Earthquakes coach Chris Leitch saw some fireworks in the club’s 2-1 victory over rival LA Galaxy on Saturday. A former defender for the Earthquakes, Leitch begins his coaching career as the leading man for his former club and has already racked up a pair of victories in his first two matches, hoping to usher in a new era for the club.

Following his retirement in 2011, Leitch took over as academy director for San Jose, seeing current standouts Tommy Thompson and Nick Lima develop from youth players to regular first team starters. Now Leitch is coaching the duo on the field to early success. Leitch began his coaching career with a 2-1 victory over Seattle Sounders FC in the U.S. Open Cup with a starting lineup featuring five players age 23 or younger, securing San Jose’s first-ever victory over an MLS club in the tournament in a non-qualifying round.

The 38-year-old Leitch couldn’t have asked for his first MLS regular season game to come on a bigger stage, as the Earthquakes captured a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory over California Clásico rival LA Galaxy in front of more than 50,000 fans at Stanford Stadium as part of Heineken Rivalry Edición Especial.

Leitch will look to continue his winning ways with San Jose for his first road game as coach when facing Atlanta United at Bobby Dodd Stadium with an already announced sellout crowd of 45,000-plus in attendance on Tuesday, July 4 (7 p.m. ET, MLS Live).