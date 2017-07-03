MLS Power Rankings, Week 18: Quick turn, but big results. Who went where?

July 3, 20176:32PM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.

BIGGEST MOVERS: PHI +8 spots | VAN -7 spots

1

 
 

LAST WEEK: 2

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21

Back-to-back 4-0 routs, with a Supporters' Shield lead to cherry-top that 10-match undefeated streak? That'll get you the top spot 'round these parts.

Previous: Won vs. VAN, 4-0 | Next: at POR on 7/5

2

 
 

LAST WEEK: 4

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8

No. 2 in the rankings, No. 1 in some voters' hearts. Responding to an early goal with three unanswered is pretty solid proof your team is good.

Previous: Won vs. MIN, 3-1 | Next: at VAN on 7/5

3

 
 

LAST WEEK: 1

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8

They took an uninspiring L against a fellow contender in FCD, but after taking the CanChamp for a second straight year earlier in the week, they earned an off day.

Previous: Lost vs. DAL, 3-1 | Next: at ORL on 7/5

4

 
 

LAST WEEK: 5

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 5

Mauro Diaz is back and suddenly all their other attacking players are better. Funny how that works, isn't it?

Previous: Won vs. TOR, 3-1 | Next: vs. DC on 7/4

5

 
 

LAST WEEK: 4

HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9

The final score was even, but there was much more action than the 1-1 implies. PK saves and Homegrowns breaking the ol' MLS duck make for a fun watch.

Previous: Drew vs. POR, 1-1 | Next: vs. PHI on 7/6

6

 
 

LAST WEEK: 6

HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17

Atlanta just rotates the big days between their attackers. This week? Another brace for Tito Villalba.

Previous: Won at CLB, 2-0 | Next: vs. SJ on 7/4

7

 
 

LAST WEEK: 7

HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20

That was a tough last-second loss against the Quakes at Stanford. But they were grinding down a result until Shea Salinas pulled his best Gordo impression.

Previous: Lost at SJ, 2-1 | Next: vs. RSL on 7/4

8

 
 

LAST WEEK: 10

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14

Anytime you can take a point off SKC in KC? That's a positive result. Literally.

Previous: Drew at SKC, 1-1 | Next: vs. CHI on 7/5

9

 
 

LAST WEEK: 16

HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19

Edged out as this week's big riser, Montreal is thinking about extending the upswing that started with Blerim Dzemaili's arrival.

Previous: Won vs. DC, 2-0 | Next: at HOU on 7/5

10

 
 

LAST WEEK: 18

HIGH: 10 | LOW: 22

A big jump off a strong Sunday result has embedded the Union in the league's upper half. CJ Sapong is everyone's favorite ... favorite. Full stop.

Previous: Won vs. NE, 3-0 | Next: at SKC on 7/6

11

 
 

LAST WEEK: 8

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19

7-0-2 at home, 0-7-2 on the road. This is positively bizarre, and beyond the scope of what the Power Rankings Politburo can reliably compute.

Previous: Lost at COL, 3-1 | Next: vs. MTL on 7/5

12

 
 

LAST WEEK: 14

HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21

The first two games of the Chris Leitch era were promising, both in terms of results (Wins are fun!) and style of play. San Jose seemed a lot more determined to build through the middle than previously. That said, neither Seattle nor LA were anywhere near full strength.

Previous: Won vs. LA, 2-1 | Next: at ATL on 7/4

13

 
 

LAST WEEK: 11

HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13

No games, and enough improvement around them to drop. It's been that kind of season for RBNY -- even when they don't play, it's a drag.

Previous: No Games in Week 18 | Next: at NE on 7/5

14

 
 

LAST WEEK: 13

HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15

A bye week, and a drop. But at least there's a new guy!

Previous: No Games in Week 18 | Next: at COL on 7/4

15

 
 

LAST WEEK: 8

HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21

The Whitecaps seemed to be riding high. Then Chicago happened. Yikes.

Previous: Lost at CHI, 4-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 7/5

16

 
 

LAST WEEK: 12

HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18

Orlando earned their first win of June, and still managed to slip four spots. The summer has been unkind.

Previous: Won at RSL, 1-0 | Next: vs. TOR on 7/5

17

 
 

LAST WEEK: 15

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19

That loss exposed all kinds of issues in the back for Crew SC. If they don't do something soon ...

Previous: Lost vs. ATL, 2-0 | Next: at MIN on 7/4

18

 
 

LAST WEEK: 17

HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20

Just when they draw you back in ... Ugh.

Previous: Lost at PHI, 3-0 | Next: vs. NY on 7/5

19

 
 

LAST WEEK: 20

HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22

Pablo has the Human Spirit riding high with this group, no longer an easy out. Cheers to Kevin Doyle figuring out a way forward.

Previous: Won vs. HOU, 3-1 | Next: vs. SEA on 7/4

20

 
 

LAST WEEK: 19

HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22

It's an expansion year. Everything's going to feel like two forward, one back for a while. No shame in a loss to NYC. Christian Ramirez, tho.

Previous: Lost at NYC, 3-1 | Next: vs. CLB on 7/4

21

 
 

LAST WEEK: 21

HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22

Looked like a team that just hopped off a flight. Looked like a team that missed their goalkeeper. Looked like a team that needs to do some serious shopping this summer.

Previous: Lost at MTL, 2-0 | Next: at DAL on 7/4

22

 
 

LAST WEEK: 22

HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22

Well, ah ... at least they seem headed in a direction pointed past this season under Petke.

Previous: Lost vs. ORL, 1-0 | Next: at LA on 7/4

Series: 
Power Rankings

