FC Dallas showcasing depth amid losing players to international duty

FRISCO, Texas -- One hallmark of the Oscar Pareja era with FC Dallas has been great depth. This season is no different.

FC Dallas were missing central midfielder Kellyn Acosta and captain Matt Hedges, both with the US national team, and the reigning Supporter’s Shield winners still dispatched Toronto FC, 3-1, at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night thanks in part to a pair of goals from Roland Lamah.

Pareja started Carlos Gruezo and Victor Ulloa at the defensive midfield spots against Toronto and inserted Carlos Cermeno in the 73rd minute for Lamah. At center back, Pareja went with veteran Atiba Harris -- mostly a left and right back this season -- next to Maynor Figueroa. The tandem proved effective, but Figueroa won’t be available for Tuesday’s match with D.C. United (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) since he will be with the Honduran national team.

As always, however, Pareja has a backup plan. It is not fully clear what that consists of, but it might include starting Walker Hume, Dallas' top pick in the 2017 MLS Draft, in central defense.

“I think from the get-go, we knew we were going to be in multiple tournaments, so the coaching staff got more players, players who can step in right away,” Harris said.

On Saturday, Pareja also brought playmaker Mauro Diaz off the field in the 59th minute in another move made with the bigger picture in mind. Diaz, who returned from an Achilles injury on May 28 against Houston, has yet to play a full 90 minutes in his six league matches since returning because Pareja wants to continue to bring him along slowly.

“Sometimes we push him, sometimes we just let him rest," said Pareja. "Taking Mauro out of the games is going to get him to the point that he wants [to be at] physically. The time that he’s on the field, he’s very efficient and very sharp.”

With MLS breaking for the Gold Cup this weekend, Dallas’ next league match after Tuesday is not until July 22 at the Montreal Impact. FC Dallas will play a US Open Cup quarterfinals game on July 11 at Sporting Kansas City, but that is their only match during the break.

Depth will be tested again during those matches, but Dallas feel well-equipped to handle them.

"The guys from the academy, they’re at a good level and can contribute to the team instantly,” said Harris.