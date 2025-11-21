Matt Freese: NYCFC standout balances MLS Cup, USMNT ambitions

“Now, I’m in a very different scenario and much more comfortable with big moments and actually very excited by big moments. It’s exciting to kind of see the mindset change and the composure change in these big moments over these last four years for me.”

“Obviously, I found out only a day or two before that I'd be playing in the game,” he told MLSsoccer.com Friday. “It was quite new to me to play. I had only had 10 games, maximum, before then. It was unexpected. In big games when you're younger, potentially that's almost the best way to have it happen. You don't have too much time to think.

Freese became the first homegrown Union goalkeeper to start a playoff match, making a trio of saves but conceding twice after the hour mark in a 2-1 win that put NYCFC into the MLS Cup final, which they would go on to win.

Against the very NYCFC team he now represents, Freese was pressed into a surprise start in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals for the Philadelphia Union . Typical starter Andre Blake was one of six typical starters and 11 players on the squad who were unavailable because of Covid-19 protocols.

The New York City FC goalkeeper is ready to start Sunday’s Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs tilt (7:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ). He has had days to study film, to evaluate tendencies, to arrange his thoughts.

USMNT emergence

Now, he goes into matches with the confidence of a veteran shot-stopper who knows his team will be relying on him. Freese became NYCFC’s regular starter in 2024, playing all 34 regular-season matches and four playoff games to boot.

And while Freese will be focused heading into Sunday’s match, he has had other things to think about since back-stopping NYCFC past Charlotte FC in a Round One Best-of-3 series. The 27-year-old once again started both US men’s national team matches in the international break, as he has every USMNT match since the beginning of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In the fall, that has meant balancing NYCFC’s playoff push and postseason run with the intricacies that come with an international break, not only studying a group of shooters who may be unfamiliar but also working with the back line to get chemistry that will be critical at the 2026 FIFA World Cup here in the United States.

“The transition between international and club soccer is a necessary transition that you have to make very quickly. But it's a transition that is a huge honor,” he said. “The only reason it's happening is because you're getting called into the national team and an important part of your club team. So, to have both of those together is a massive honor.