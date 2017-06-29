New York Red Bulls' Mike Grella out for season with left knee injury

The New York Red Bulls may still be on a high from their penalty shootout win in the US Open Cup, but they have received some bad news about one of their veteran attackers.

The Red Bulls announced on Thursday morning that Mike Grella is set to miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury. Grella will undergo surgery next week to address the discomfort that he is feeling.

Grella, 30, has been dealing with nagging issues with his left knee this year. He had an initial scope on it back in February, but was forced back to the sidelines in late March to undergo further treatment.

Because of the injury issues, Grella has been limited to just three starts in eight appearances for the Red Bulls this year. He did not play in the club's Open Cup win over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.