FC Cincinnati 0 (3) , Chicago Fire 0 (1) | 2017 US Open Cup Match Recap

After being pushed to 120 scoreless minutes on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, USL underdog FC Cincinnati won a penalty shootout 3-1 over the Chicago Fire at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Fire put the hosts under considerable pressure in the middle of the first half, with several solid chances going begging. In the second half, FC Cincinnati found another level of resolve to hold the Fire back and put together a few attacking forays of their own. Former Fire midfielder Corben Bone had a breakaway in second-half stoppage time that forced a game-saving save by Matt Lampson, ultimately sending the game to extra time.

In the 105th minute, Nemanja Nikolic forced a major stop from Cincinnati GK Mitch Hildebrandt. It looked as though Andrew Wiedeman notched the go-ahead goal in the 109th minute for Cincinnati, but the assistant referee flagged him offside on the play.

Hildebrandt put in a man of the match performance, making three key saves in the penalty shootout to cap off a fantastic performance for FCC.

CIncinnati will next face another lower-division team, NASL's Miami FC, in the quarterfinal round of the Open Cup in Florida next month.

Goals

None

