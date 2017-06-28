Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic on pace to break MLS's long-standing goals record

If Nemanja Nikolic can keep scoring at this rate, Roy Lassiter's long-standing goals record for a single MLS season will be broken at last.

Nikolic has tallied 14 times during the Chicago Fire's initial 17 league games of the year, and he will surpass the record 27 that Lassiter set in 1996 should he continue to find the back of the net at this pace. Chris Wondolowski (2012) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (2014) also scored 27 goals in a single campaign.

You can see more interesting stats and notes from the first half of the MLS season and ahead of the start of Week 18 here.