Stylish 2017 MLS All-Star Jersey unveiled ahead of match with Real Madrid

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is fast approaching, and now we know what the players that will be taking on Real Madrid will be wearing.

MLS on Monday morning unveiled the adidas jerseys that the All-Star team will sport on Aug. 2 when facing Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (9 pm ET | FS1, UniMás; TSN, TVAS). The MLS-based players will wear a navy blue shirt with white trimming on the sleeves and collar, but the most unique aspect of the top will be the large stars and maple leafs that run down from the right shoulder. The jersey will also have the Target logo in the center and three red stars representing the motto "Club, Country, Community" on the top of the back.

Here are a couple shots of the new jerseys:

This limited edition authentic adidas 2017 MLS All-Star jersey will be available to fans in attendance at the MLS All-Star Game. For replica jerseys and other MLS All-Star merchandise, visit MLSStore.com.