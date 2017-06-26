Portland Timbers 2, Seattle Sounders 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Cascadia Cup clashes between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders rarely disappoint, and Sunday's duel at Providence Park was no exception.

With his team down a goal and a man, Clint Dempsey came off the bench in the second half and with time running out, conjured up a stunning late equalizer to snatch an unlikely draw for the Sounders.

The veteran US international rose above Amobi Okugo to nod an angled header past Jake Gleeson in the 94th minute, punishing Portland for their inability to extend their lead despite playing with a numerical advantage for more than half the game.

It was hardly the first dramatic twist of the evening. Joevin Jones got the visitors off to a dream start, following up his own rebound after Gleeson saved his initial shot to carve out an early 1-0 lead for Seattle.

But the game turned on a dime some 15 minutes later, when Brad Evans tripped Darlington Nagbe deep in the Sounders penalty box, prompting referee Ricardo Salazar to not only award Portland a penalty kick, but also produce a straight red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity.

Fanendo Adi rifled home the spot kick – his 50th MLS goal – to draw the Timbers level, and the hosts surged ahead shortly afterwards when Dairon Asprilla elevated to thump home a towering header on a corner kick just before halftime.

But PTFC's strange complacency allowed the Sounders to hang around, and Dempsey took advantage at the death.

Goals

27' – SEA – Joevin Jones Watch

45' – POR – Fanendo Adi Watch

45+4' – POR – Dairon Asprilla Watch

90+4' – SEA – Clint Dempsey Watch

Next Up