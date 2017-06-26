ExtraTime Radio: Complete breakdown of US Gold Cup roster + Rivalry Week

LISTEN: David brings in former MLSer Bobby Warshaw to break down an incredible an action-packed Heineken Rivalry Week that included the Magic Unicorn on full display in Houston, NYC slaying some demons at RBA and Dempsey being Dempsey in Portland. In the second segment they dig into Bruce Arena's Gold Cup roster. The Toronto Sun's Kurt Larson joins to discuss the Canadian Championship in the third segment. Subscribe so you never miss a show!

Wow, what a weekend! David brings in former MLSer Bobby Warshaw to try and make sense of it all. A great Heineken Rivalry Week with action including the Magic Unicorn in Houston, Jack Harrison slaying demons at Red Bull Arena and Dempsey being Dempsey in Portland. But that’s not even close to all that has happened the guys have a coaching change in San Jose, a shocking level of honesty in Philadelphia and two four-goal performances by Crew SC and the Fire. Plus so much more on the weekend action.

In the second segment Bruce Arena drops his Gold Cup roster and there is a lot to dig into. The guys debate their potential breakout players, while also trying to answer some questions. Could a permanent formation change be coming? Which first-time call-up can become a permanent fixture, will Dax lead this squad to victory? The Gold Cup is just around the corner and MLSsoccer.com is your source for all the coverage.

A bonus third segment has Kurt Larson of the Toronto Sun check in to preview the Canadian Championship second leg between Montreal and Toronto. With TFC flying high off another good win he delves in the Toronto-Montreal rivalry, the potential CCL future of these sides as well as Justin Morrow's USMNT call-up and when USA fans can expect to see Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. In the mailbag there are pyrotechnics, sad Red Bull fans, and a much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES