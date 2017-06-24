New York Red Bulls 0, New York City FC 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Jack Harrison scored his seventh goal of the season and Ben Sweat headed in the first of his MLS career to lift New York City FC to a 2-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls and their first ever points at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.



Sweat also provided the final assist on Harrison's goal as NYCFC won their third straight in the league and improved to 2-6-0 in all competitions against the Red Bulls in the New York Derby's three-year history.



Less than two weeks after the Red Bulls' Open Cup victory at NYCFC, the hosts were outshot 13-10 and 6-1 in terms of efforts on target as they were shut out for a fourth time in eight league matches.

Goals

33' – NYC – Jack Harrison

65' – NYC – Ben Sweat

