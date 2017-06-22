Seattle Sounders FC 1, Orlando City SC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Sutter's heroics came in the fourth minute of extra time. Kaká took the set piece after Seattle's Roman Torres was called for a foul, and the free kick was a low liner to Sutter, whose redirection beat Stefan Frei for the goal.

For much of the game, Seattle's 1-0 lead held through Will Bruin's fifth goal of the season, in the 19th minute, while Orlando goalkeeper Joe Bendik kept it close with five saves.

Nicolas Lodeiro was once again a driving force for the Sounders, creating problems with his speed and runs toward the box as well as a number of passes for scoring chances. The Sounders got five saves from Frei.

FEELS LIKE A LOSS: The Sounders had to feel like they lost points in this one, leading until the very last play of the game. They appeared to have closed the game down in the second half, and save for a couple of late on-target shots that Frei stopped in the closing minutes, had this one in hand. Moreover, instead of trailing arch-rival Portland by two spots in the standings going into Sunday's Cascadia derby (7 pm ET | ESPN2, MLS LIVE in Canada), Seattle cannot overtake the Timbers with a win since they are down four points to the Timbers after Wednesday's draw. LONG TRIP, STRONG START: Orlando City flew across the country staring at a three-game road trip to Seattle, Chicago and Real Salt Lake with only one win and one draw in six road matches. Wednesday's draw has to feel good, in that case, and the Lions also got a result against Seattle for the first time in franchise history. STREAK ENDS: The Sounders were a cleared set piece away from a four-match home shutout streak, and could have added to the longest such streak in club history. It wasn't to be thanks to Kaká and Sutter.

