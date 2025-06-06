Orlando City forward Duncan McGuire out with shoulder injury

Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire has undergone successful surgery for a labral repair in his left shoulder, the club announced Friday.
The 24-year-old former US youth international has been a key piece of Orlando City's attack over the past three seasons. Since getting drafted sixth overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, McGuire has made 88 appearances across all competitions for the Lions, recording 28g/7a during that span.
What now?
Depending on McGuire’s recovery progress, a return to play is expected later this year. While he is out, Orlando will continue to rely on Designated Player Luis Muriel (6g/3a) up top, while Ramiro Enrique (2g/1a) could also see his role increase.
The Lions boast one of the strongest attacks in the league, scoring the fourth-most goals in MLS (31) so far this season. Head coach Oscar Pareja has positioned his attack around the DP trio of Muriel, Marco Pašalić, and Martín Ojeda, as well as McGuire and Enrique.