MLS Power Rankings, Week 16: Who were biggest movers after Week 16?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: ATL +4 spots | POR -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 21
It’s happening: The Fire are in the race for the Supporters’ Shield, folks. They’re organized, they’re hard to break down and as long as Nemanja Nikolic can keep scoring, there’s no reason this magical run can’t continue. Bastian Schweinsteiger’s selfless attitude on the field has proven contagious.
Previous: Won at NE, 2-1 | Next: vs. ORL on 6/24
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 4
FC Dallas’ soccer may not be scintillating right now, but it’s effective. If not for a brilliant free kick from a pesky Bug in Vancouver, Oscar Pareja’s boys would be breathing down Sporting KC’s neck for first place – and that’s with Walker Zimmerman shelved because of injury. They’re the best in the Western Conference, and the PRs reflect that.
Previous: Drew at VAN, 1-1 | Next: at HOU on 6/23
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
It hasn't been pretty in recent weeks, but being unbeaten in three (excluding the Open Cup loss) should give Patrick Vieira's team confidence heading into their second matchup vs. their New York rivals.
Previous: Won vs. SEA, 2-1 | Next: at NY on 6/24
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
A shutout, cup win, road point against an in-conference rival and no injuries? That’s a week any team in Sporting’s position would be happy with.
Previous: Drew at SJ, 0-0 | Next: at LA on 6/24
6
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
Two words: Josef Martinez. Two more words: Miguel Almiron. Two more: Hector Villalba. Four more: Atlanta’s killing it again.
Previous: Won vs. CLB, 3-1 | Next: at DC on 6/21; vs. COL on 6/24
7
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
So what if it took Romain Alessandrini heroics? That’s par for his course. Undefeated in seven.
Previous: Drew vs. HOU, 2-2 | Next: at COL on 6/21; vs. SKC on 6/24
8
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
If you let them run, they will score. But that backline has a habit of coming apart when on the road, and we're still trying to figure out why Tyler Deric went on a walkabout on the first LA goal.
Previous: Drew at LA, 2-2 | Next: vs. DAL on 6/23
9
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
Jonathan Spector was looking like a goat – for the rare moment this season – and then scored the stoppage-time winner to salvage the draw. Hanging in the pack.
Previous: Drew vs. MTL, 3-3 | Next: at SEA on 6/21; at CHI on 6/24
10
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Alphonso Davies looked comfortable, inventive and dangerous in central midfield. There's no reason we shouldn't get to see more of him in that spot as the season progresses.
Previous: Drew vs. DAL, 1-1 | Next: at MIN on 6/24
11
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
Uh. Well. Maybe Colorado’s better than we thought? Should’ve been on the alert for AG late. He literally did that in the preceding match. #CmonSon
Previous: Lost at COL, 2-1 | Next: at MIN on 6/21; vs. SEA on 6/25
12
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
It looked like the Red Bulls would again fail to score on the road, but BWP came up in the clutch and will look to continue that form against a team he has dominated.
Previous: Won at PHI, 2-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 6/24
13
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Seattle fell at NYC, but considering the conditions, don’t hold it against them too much. They’ll bounce back on a day in which the ball can actually bounce again.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 2-1 | Next: vs. ORL on 6/21; at POR on 6/25
14
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
When Ignacio Piatti has matches like the one in Orlando, the Impact can beat just about anyone. Now undefeated in four MLS matches, Montreal will next turn their focus toward the two legs of the Canadian Championship final against rivals Toronto. Tournament play, after all, is their specialty.
Previous: Drew at ORL, 3-3 | Next: at CLB on 6/24
15
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
The Quakes are holding on – but just barely – to a playoff spot after winning just once in their last six. The heady days of March and April are gone. What’s missing? Goals. Someone has to score more of them, whether that comes from within the squad or via the summer window.
Previous: Drew vs. SKC, 0-0 | Next: vs. RSL on 6/24
16
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Despite losing a hard-fought contest against Chicago on Saturday, the Revs’ last two outings – in US Open Cup and regular league play, before that – have offered signs of life.
Previous: Lost vs. CHI, 2-1 | Next: at TOR on 6/24
17
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Poor finishing up top, poor execution when trying to play out of the back, and poor Crew SC fans feeling like they've seen this movie one time too many.
Previous: Lost at ATL, 3-1 | Next: vs. MTL on 6/24
18
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
The Rapids are clearly relishing their role as underdogs these days, playing with a chip on their shoulder that makes them a nightmare to face. Add the altitude on top of their fight and determination and you can see them making their way up the standings (and the Power Rankings) with three of their next four league matches at DSG Park, where they’ve collected all 16 of their points.
Previous: Won vs. POR, 2-1 | Next: vs. LA on 6/21; at ATL on 6/24
19
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
Not much you can do about that Derrick Jones red card. Facing a struggling D.C. team after they are forced to play Atlanta could give them a boost.
Previous: Lost vs. NY, 2-0 | Next: vs. DC on 6/24
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
Back to the bottom of the table and lucky to concede just once.
Previous: Lost at RSL, 1-0 | Next: vs. POR on 6/21; vs. VAN on 6/24
21
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Always play to the whistle! That mantra may be Soccer 101, but it also gave RSL a much-needed three points. Now all eyes are on Yura and Petke.
Previous: Won vs. MIN, 1-0 | Next: at SJ on 6/24
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
The attack has been anemic or worse, but don't let it get lost in the wash how poor a season Steve Birnbaum is having. This was supposed to be the year he stepped up to become a backline leader – a guy in the Hedges/Besler/Collin/Marshall/Moor group – and he's fallen well short.
Previous: Lost at TOR, 2-0 | Next: vs. ATL on 6/21; at PHI on 6/24
Toronto FC are in their own class right now, the unquestioned top team in MLS. And that’s with Sebastian Giovinco looking slightly out of sorts. What will this team look like come October, with another transfer window behind them and, hopefully, the Atomic Ant back at 2015 levels of, “Mama, there goes that man?”
Previous: Won vs. DC, 2-0 | Next: vs. NE on 6/23