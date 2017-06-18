Orlando City fans honor Pulse nightclub victims with huge rainbow flag tifo

This past Monday marked the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando that took 49 lives. In honor of the victims and countless others who were affected by the tragedy, Orlando City fans in The Wall unveiled the following tifo ahead of their team's match against the Montreal Impact:

It is just the latest example of the Orlando community coming together after the course of their city's history was irrevocably altered just over a year ago. Orlando City – who dedicated 49 rainbow seats in their new stadium to the victims of the tragedy – on Monday opened the doors of the facility to anyone who wanted to come and pay tribute to the victims, and dedicated both the Montreal game and their U.S. Open Cup match against Miami FC on Wednesday to their memory.