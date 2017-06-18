Confederations Cup: Dos Santos features in Mexico's 2-2 draw vs. Portugal

Giovani dos Santos and Mexico pulled out a dramatic result in their FIFA Confederations Cup opener on Sunday, getting a stoppage time goal from Hector Moreno to draw Portugal 2-2 in Kazan, Russia.

Dos Santos came in the 57th minute with the match knotted at 1-1. The LA Galaxy star nearly put Mexico ahead in the 80th minute, then – after Cedric gave Portugal a 2-1 lead in the 86th – setup Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez for a golden opportunity in the 88th. Moreno equalized for Mexico in the 91st, heading a Jonathan dos Santos corner kick off the right post and in from the top of the six-yard box.

The result leaves Mexico tied with Portugal for second in Group A through the first round of matches. El Tri will return to action on Wednesday, when they’ll take on New Zealand in Sochi.