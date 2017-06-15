LA Galaxy 3, Orange County SC 1 | 2017 U.S. Open Cup Recap

CARSON, Calif. – The LA Galaxy vanquished their lower-division local rivals Orange County SC 3-1 to advance in the US Open Cup on Wednesday night at the StubHub Center Track and Field Stadium.

Galaxy head coach Curt Onalfo chose to field a heavily rotated lineup, only using regular starters on the back line. The Galaxy winner came on a neatly-taken penalty kick by Jack McBean, but the opening goal from Jose Villarreal was the night’s most memorable moment, a viciously-struck ball from well outside the penalty area that tucked neatly inside the top corner of the goal.

Youngster Ariel Lassiter, the son of MLS scoring legend Roy Lassiter, rounded out the scoring with a close-range finish, his first goal with the Galaxy’s senior squad.

Box Score