Seattle's Stefan Frei passes US citizenship test, clearing way to USMNT

UPDATE: Stefan Frei broke the news on Twitter: The U.S. player pool just increased by one.

Thank you all for the love and support! I'm proud to finally be an American and will do everything to make my fellow citizens proud #USA — Stefan Frei (@Stefan24Frei) June 13, 2017

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper and US national team hopeful Stefan Frei is scheduled to take his US citizenship test on Tuesday, according to Seattle-based reporter Matt Pentz.

Sounders goalkeeper, Swiss native and USMNT hopeful Stefan Frei is taking his U.S. citizenship test tomorrow — Matt Pentz (@mattpentz) June 12, 2017

Should the Switzerland-born Frei pass the test, he would then have to have his national team eligibility changed by FIFA to the US from Switzerland before he could play for the Yanks in official competition. Frei represented Switzerland once on the youth level before moving to California as a teen.

The 31-year-old was called to the USMNT’s January training camp this year, but had to depart early after suffering an ankle sprain less than a week into proceedings. Now in his ninth year in MLS, Frei has started all 15 of the Sounders’ regular season matches this season, recording five shutouts and 41 saves.

Frei and the Sounders will host the rival Portland Timbers in a fourth round US Open Cup match on Tuesday night at Starfire Sports Complex (10:30 pm ET | YouTube).