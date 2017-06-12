2017 US Open Cup Fourth Round Previews: Tuesday, June 13

They’re sponsored by a local liquor store. They rarely train, and they never get paid to play. They all have day jobs. And on Tuesday night, Christos FC will have a shot at taking out D.C. United.

The Baltimore-based amateur club recorded a famous win against the USL Richmond Kickers in the Open Cup second round, then dispatched PDL side Chicago FC United in Illinois in the third-round to advance to Tuesday’s match at Marlyand SoccerPlex. They’ll be heavy, heavy underdogs against D.C., but amateur teams (remember Cal FC?) have been known to occasionally make deep Open Cup runs. We’ll see if Christos can join them in tournament annals this week.