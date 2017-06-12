Sebastian Blanco - Portland Timbers - Cristian Roldan - Seattle Sounders - going at each other
Jennifer Buchanan / USA Today Sports

2017 US Open Cup Fourth Round Previews: Tuesday, June 13

June 12, 20171:12PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

D.C. United vs Christos FC

Tuesday, June 13 - 7:30 PM ET

Maryland SoccerPlex - Boyds, Md.

WATCH: DCUnited.com

They’re sponsored by a local liquor store. They rarely train, and they never get paid to play. They all have day jobs. And on Tuesday night, Christos FC will have a shot at taking out D.C. United.

The Baltimore-based amateur club recorded a famous win against the USL Richmond Kickers in the Open Cup second round, then dispatched PDL side Chicago FC United in Illinois in the third-round to advance to Tuesday’s match at Marlyand SoccerPlex. They’ll be heavy, heavy underdogs against D.C., but amateur teams (remember Cal FC?) have been known to occasionally make deep Open Cup runs. We’ll see if Christos can join them in tournament annals this week. 

Colorado Rapids vs OKC Energy

Tuesday, June 13 - 9:00 PM ET

Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colo.

WATCH: youtube.com/ussoccer

It’s been a rough regular season for Colorado, but the Rapids have turned things around a bit recently, winning two matches in a row and their last three home contests. They’ll look to keep those streaks going on Tuesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park against USL club Oklahoma City Energy FC, who have only tallied 14 points in 11 USL contests so far this season. With no game this past weekend and a few days to prep before welcoming Portland to Colorado on Saturday, Pablo Mastroeni could use a few regulars on Tuesday night. 

Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers

Tuesday, June 13 - 10:30 PM ET

Starfire Sports Complex - Tukwila, Wash.

WATCH: youtube.com/ussoccer

The Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders will meet for the second time this year on Tuesday night, though their Open Cup encounter will be missing a few of the major players were accustomed to seeing when the two rivals square off. Timbers head coach Caleb Porter told reporters ahead of Saturday’s 2-0 win against FC Dallas that he’d roll out a reserve squad at Starfire, with US Under-20 forward and No. 4 SuperDraft pick Jeremy Ebobisse likely to get minutes in the match. Seattle didn’t play over the weekend so they’ll likely have a few more first-team options, but the US’s Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris, Trinidad’s Joevin Jones and Panama’s Roman Torres will most likely be unavailable after being with their respective national teams over the international break. 

MLS Summer Beat

This week, we're celebrating the connection between music and MLS in advance of the inaugural MLS Summer Beat, a concert series over Memorial Day weekend, coming this year to Atlanta, San Jose, and Seattle. Learn more on how to attend a Summer Beat concert.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android