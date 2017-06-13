Impact's Ambroise Oyongo has knee surgery, will miss rest of season

Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo had surgery today to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee suffered while on national team duty Saturday with Cameroon, the Impact announced Tuesday. He will miss the rest of the 2017 MLS season.

Oyongo, 25, had started 11 games this season for the Impact and has one goal and one assist. In his four-year MLS career, the last three with Impact, Oyongo has established himself as one of the top left backs in the league. He suffered the injury in the 18th minute of Cameroon's 1-0 victory over Morocco in a qualifying match for the African Cup of Nations.

He underwent the surgery in Barcelona, Spain, after consultation with the surgeon. He is expected to miss six months.