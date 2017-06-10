Can the USMNT really beat Mexico at Azteca? Alexi Lalas believes so

Estadio Azteca has been a house of horrors for the US national team.

The Yanks have a 1-8-2 record in 11 all-time visits to the colossal venue in Mexico City, and are 0-5-2 in seven World Cup qualifiers at the historic venue, with the only positive results 0-0 draws on Nov. 2, 1997 and their last visit, on March 26, 2013.

But hope springs eternal as the USMNT arrive at Azteca for Sunday's Hexagonal qualifier vs. El Tri (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN in United States). Christian Pulisic believes the visitors can grab their first-ever win, and so does star defender turned FOX analyst Alexi Lalas. Here's his reasoning as to why: