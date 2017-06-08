NYCFC's Yangel Herrera penalty pushes Venezuela to U-20 World Cup final

Yangel Herrera’s dream run at the Under-20 World Cup continued on Thursday, as the New York City FC midfielder buried the clinching penalty to give Venezuela a shootout win over Uruguay and send them into Sunday’s final against England.

Herrera once again served as captain for La Vinotinto in the semifinals bout, going all 120 minutes as they survived a game that ended 1-1. Uruguay got on the board first when Nicolas De La Cruz converted a 49th-minute penalty, but Venezuela’s Samuel Sosa buried a 91st-minute free kick to send the match into extra time.

Both sides converted their opening penalties, but Uruguay missed their second spot kick of the shootout. They were given a reprieve when Venezuela had their fourth attempt go off the bar, but Herrera converted La Vinotinto’s final penalty and De La Cruz had his attempt saved, giving Venezuela the victory.

Herrera has played every minute for Venezuela at the tournament, leading them to a perfect 3-0-0 record in the group stage, scoring a 107th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Japan in the Round of 16, and going all 120 minutes in their 2-1 win against the US in the quarterfinals before Thursday’s performance.

The 19-year-old Herrera, signed on loan this offseason from NYCFC's sister club Manchester City, has one goal and one assist in five MLS appearances in 2017.