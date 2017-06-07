VLOG: BTS at the Cali Clasico with the Quakes, the Galaxy, and iconic fans

The latest edition of the California Clasico -- the fiercely contested rivalry between the San Jose Earthquakes and the LA Galaxy -- ended in a bonkers 4-2 result this past May 27.

But as I wrote the following morning, that only means the Quakes are determined to bounce back stronger than ever for the next edition, which hits Stanford Stadium on July 1 (10:30 pm ET, Univision and Facebook in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

So to get hyped for the next match-up, here's a behind-the-scenes look at the California Clasico experience in San Jose. Besides players, we also met up with a couple of legendary Quakes fans -- Krazy George and musician Lars Frederiksen, best known as a founder of Rancid. Look out for full-length interviews with them here coming soon!