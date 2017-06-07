Independent Panel rescinds red card suspension for Orlando's Rafael Ramos

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, and the Professional Referees Organization, has ruled on one appeal from Week 14 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Ramos red card

The Independent Panel has rescinded the fine and one-game suspension for the red card issued to Orlando City SC defender Rafael Ramos for serious foul play in the 26th minute of Orlando’s match against the Chicago Fire on June 4.

As a result of Orlando City SC’s appeal, Ramos will be eligible to play in Orlando’s next regular season match against the Montreal Impact on June 17 (7:30 pm ET | TVAS in Canada, MLS LIVE).

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Since Orlando’s appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season.