ExtraTime Radio: Breaking down a must-win for the US vs. Trinidad & Tobago

LISTEN: Thursday is a must-win for the US national team, and ETR has an exhaustive preview to get you ready. Trinidad & Tobago journalist Lasana Liburd explains why players keep getting sent home by Soca Warriors head coaches, and the guys try to predict Bruce Arena's XI and gameplan. Plus, more on Alphonso Davies' decision to rep Canada! Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download the show!

How much do you know about the Soca Warriors? Probably not as much as T&T journalist Lasana Liburd, who explains why Cordell Cato was sent home and discipline appears to be an ongoing issue for the team currently last in the Hex. Plus, Kevin Molino's special place among Trinidad fans, Kenwyne Jones' goal drought at the international level and new head coach Dennis Lawrence's plan for his first road game.

It's not all US, though, as fans north of the border got some good news this week when teenage phenom Alphonso Davies committed his international future to Canada. Journalistjoins the show to explain what it means for the Canadian program and what impact we should expect from the young Whitecaps attacker. In the mailbag, a listener questions the importance of the Gold Cup, especially when his MLS team suffers, and another wonders how he might be able to impress his friends at the bar without sounds too smart for his own good.

