Rudy Calderon

82 MLS players named to preliminary rosters for CONCACAF Gold Cup

June 7, 201712:25PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

CONCACAF revealed the preliminary 40-man rosters for each of the 12 teams participating in the 2017 Gold Cup on Wednesday and MLS is well-represented.

Eighty-two players representing all 22 MLS clubs earned preliminary call-ups from nine different countries for the tournament.

The US lead the way with 32 MLS players on their 40-man roster, while 17 MLS players were named to Canada’s early squad and Costa Rica and Jamaica both called 10 MLSers to their preliminary rosters. Mexico also named one MLS player to their preliminary squad, calling up Houston's Erick "Cubo" Torres while leaving off LA's Giovani dos Santos, who will be with the team for most of June for World Cup qualifiers and the FIFA Confederations Cup. 

Toronto FC lead all MLS teams with seven players named to Gold Cup preliminary rosters, while the Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC each had six players named to preliminary squads.

The preliminary rosters will serve as the basis for the final 23-man Gold Cup roster for each participating country. The final rosters must be selected by Friday, June 23.

As in past years, teams that qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be allowed to change their 23-player roster following the group stage by replacing up to six players with players from their 40-man preliminary roster.

Atlanta United call-ups
Brad Guzan (GK) USA
Greg Garza (D) USA
Romario Williams (F) Jamaica
Chicago Fire call-ups
Dax McCarty (M) USA
Matt Polster (D) USA
Colorado Rapids call-ups
Tim Howard (GK) USA
Columbus Crew SC call-ups
Wil Trapp (M) USA
D.C. United call-ups
Steve Birnbaum (D) USA
Bill Hamid (GK) USA
Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica
FC Dallas call-ups
Kellyn Acosta (M) USA
Tesho Akindele (F) Canada
Maynor Figueroa (F) Honduras
Jesse Gonzalez (GK) USA
Matt Hedges (D) USA
Houston Dynamo call-ups
Alberth Elis (F) Honduras
Boniek Garcia (M) Honduras
Adolfo Machado (D) Panama
Romell Quioto (F) Honduras
Erick Torres (F) Mexico
LA Galaxy call-ups
Gyasi Zardes (M) USA
Minnesota United call-ups
Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica
Jermaine Taylor (D) Jamaica
Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica
Montreal Impact call-ups
Patrice Bernier (M) Canada
David Choiniere (M) Canada
Maxime Crepeau (GK) Canada
Anthony Jackson-Hamel (M) Canada
Wandrille Lefevre (D) Canada
New England Revolution call-ups
Juan Agudelo (F) USA
Kelyn Rowe (M) USA
Je-Vaughn Watson (D) Jamaica
New York City FC call-ups
Kwame Awuah (M) Canada
Miguel Camargo (M) Panama
Sean Johnson (GK) USA
Ronald Matarrita (D) Costa Rica
Tommy McNamara (M) USA
Rodney Wallace (M) Costa Rica
New York Red Bulls call-ups
Kemar Lawrence (D) Jamaica
Michael Murillo (D) Panama
Orlando City SC call-ups
Joe Bendik (GK) USA
Will Johnson (M) Canada
Cyle Larin (F) Canada
Jonathan Spector (D) USA
Philadelphia Union call-ups
Alejandro Bedoya (M) USA
Andre Blake (GK) Jamaica
Chris Pontius (M) USA
CJ Sapong (F) USA
Portland Timbers call-ups
David Guzman (M) Costa Rica
Darren Mattocks (F) Jamaica
Roy Miller (D) Costa Rica
Darlington Nagbe (M) USA
Alvas Powell (D) Jamaica
Real Salt Lake call-ups
Omar Holness (M) Jamaica
San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
Darwin Ceren (M) El Salvador
Shaun Francis (D) Jamaica
Anibal Godoy (M) Panama
Marco Urena (F) Costa Rica
Chris Wondolowski (F) USA
Seattle Sounders call-ups
Jordy Delem (M) Martinique
Clint Dempsey (F) USA
Oniel Fisher (D) Jamaica
Jordan Morris (F) USA
Cristian Roldan (M) USA
Roman Torres (D) Panama
Sporting Kansas City call-ups
Matt Besler (D) USA
Dom Dwyer (F) USA
Tyler Pasher (D) Canada
Graham Zusi (D) USA
Toronto FC call-ups
Jozy Altidore (F) USA
Michael Bradley (M) USA
Armando Cooper (M) Panama
Raheem Edwards (M) Canada
Justin Morrow (D) USA
Jonathan Osorio (M) Canada
Tosaint Ricketts (F) Canada
Vancouver Whitecaps call-ups
Christian Bolanos (M) Costa Rica
Marco Bustos (M) Canada
Alphonso Davies (M) Canada
Marcel de Jong (D) Canada
Russell Teibert (M) Canada
Kendall Waston (D) Costa Rica

