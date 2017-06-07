82 MLS players named to preliminary rosters for CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF revealed the preliminary 40-man rosters for each of the 12 teams participating in the 2017 Gold Cup on Wednesday and MLS is well-represented.

Eighty-two players representing all 22 MLS clubs earned preliminary call-ups from nine different countries for the tournament.

The US lead the way with 32 MLS players on their 40-man roster, while 17 MLS players were named to Canada’s early squad and Costa Rica and Jamaica both called 10 MLSers to their preliminary rosters. Mexico also named one MLS player to their preliminary squad, calling up Houston's Erick "Cubo" Torres while leaving off LA's Giovani dos Santos, who will be with the team for most of June for World Cup qualifiers and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Toronto FC lead all MLS teams with seven players named to Gold Cup preliminary rosters, while the Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC each had six players named to preliminary squads.

The preliminary rosters will serve as the basis for the final 23-man Gold Cup roster for each participating country. The final rosters must be selected by Friday, June 23.

As in past years, teams that qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be allowed to change their 23-player roster following the group stage by replacing up to six players with players from their 40-man preliminary roster.

Atlanta United call-ups Brad Guzan (GK) USA Greg Garza (D) USA Romario Williams (F) Jamaica

Chicago Fire call-ups Dax McCarty (M) USA Matt Polster (D) USA

Colorado Rapids call-ups Tim Howard (GK) USA

Columbus Crew SC call-ups Wil Trapp (M) USA

D.C. United call-ups Steve Birnbaum (D) USA Bill Hamid (GK) USA Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F) Costa Rica

FC Dallas call-ups Kellyn Acosta (M) USA Tesho Akindele (F) Canada Maynor Figueroa (F) Honduras Jesse Gonzalez (GK) USA Matt Hedges (D) USA

Houston Dynamo call-ups Alberth Elis (F) Honduras Boniek Garcia (M) Honduras Adolfo Machado (D) Panama Romell Quioto (F) Honduras Erick Torres (F) Mexico

LA Galaxy call-ups Gyasi Zardes (M) USA

Minnesota United call-ups Francisco Calvo (D) Costa Rica Jermaine Taylor (D) Jamaica Johan Venegas (M) Costa Rica

Montreal Impact call-ups Patrice Bernier (M) Canada David Choiniere (M) Canada Maxime Crepeau (GK) Canada Anthony Jackson-Hamel (M) Canada Wandrille Lefevre (D) Canada

New England Revolution call-ups Juan Agudelo (F) USA Kelyn Rowe (M) USA Je-Vaughn Watson (D) Jamaica

New York City FC call-ups Kwame Awuah (M) Canada Miguel Camargo (M) Panama Sean Johnson (GK) USA Ronald Matarrita (D) Costa Rica Tommy McNamara (M) USA Rodney Wallace (M) Costa Rica

New York Red Bulls call-ups Kemar Lawrence (D) Jamaica Michael Murillo (D) Panama

Orlando City SC call-ups Joe Bendik (GK) USA Will Johnson (M) Canada Cyle Larin (F) Canada Jonathan Spector (D) USA

Philadelphia Union call-ups Alejandro Bedoya (M) USA Andre Blake (GK) Jamaica Chris Pontius (M) USA CJ Sapong (F) USA

Portland Timbers call-ups David Guzman (M) Costa Rica Darren Mattocks (F) Jamaica Roy Miller (D) Costa Rica Darlington Nagbe (M) USA Alvas Powell (D) Jamaica

Real Salt Lake call-ups Omar Holness (M) Jamaica

San Jose Earthquakes call-ups Darwin Ceren (M) El Salvador Shaun Francis (D) Jamaica Anibal Godoy (M) Panama Marco Urena (F) Costa Rica Chris Wondolowski (F) USA

Seattle Sounders call-ups Jordy Delem (M) Martinique Clint Dempsey (F) USA Oniel Fisher (D) Jamaica Jordan Morris (F) USA Cristian Roldan (M) USA Roman Torres (D) Panama

Sporting Kansas City call-ups Matt Besler (D) USA Dom Dwyer (F) USA Tyler Pasher (D) Canada Graham Zusi (D) USA

Toronto FC call-ups Jozy Altidore (F) USA Michael Bradley (M) USA Armando Cooper (M) Panama Raheem Edwards (M) Canada Justin Morrow (D) USA Jonathan Osorio (M) Canada Tosaint Ricketts (F) Canada