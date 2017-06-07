82 MLS players named to preliminary rosters for CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF revealed the preliminary 40-man rosters for each of the 12 teams participating in the 2017 Gold Cup on Wednesday and MLS is well-represented.
Eighty-two players representing all 22 MLS clubs earned preliminary call-ups from nine different countries for the tournament.
The US lead the way with 32 MLS players on their 40-man roster, while 17 MLS players were named to Canada’s early squad and Costa Rica and Jamaica both called 10 MLSers to their preliminary rosters. Mexico also named one MLS player to their preliminary squad, calling up Houston's Erick "Cubo" Torres while leaving off LA's Giovani dos Santos, who will be with the team for most of June for World Cup qualifiers and the FIFA Confederations Cup.
Toronto FC lead all MLS teams with seven players named to Gold Cup preliminary rosters, while the Seattle Sounders, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City FC each had six players named to preliminary squads.
The preliminary rosters will serve as the basis for the final 23-man Gold Cup roster for each participating country. The final rosters must be selected by Friday, June 23.
As in past years, teams that qualify for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup will be allowed to change their 23-player roster following the group stage by replacing up to six players with players from their 40-man preliminary roster.
|Atlanta United call-ups
|Brad Guzan (GK)
|USA
|Greg Garza (D)
|USA
|Romario Williams (F)
|Jamaica
|Chicago Fire call-ups
|Dax McCarty (M)
|USA
|Matt Polster (D)
|USA
|Colorado Rapids call-ups
|Tim Howard (GK)
|USA
|Columbus Crew SC call-ups
|Wil Trapp (M)
|USA
|D.C. United call-ups
|Steve Birnbaum (D)
|USA
|Bill Hamid (GK)
|USA
|Jose Guillermo Ortiz (F)
|Costa Rica
|FC Dallas call-ups
|Kellyn Acosta (M)
|USA
|Tesho Akindele (F)
|Canada
|Maynor Figueroa (F)
|Honduras
|Jesse Gonzalez (GK)
|USA
|Matt Hedges (D)
|USA
|Houston Dynamo call-ups
|Alberth Elis (F)
|Honduras
|Boniek Garcia (M)
|Honduras
|Adolfo Machado (D)
|Panama
|Romell Quioto (F)
|Honduras
|Erick Torres (F)
|Mexico
|LA Galaxy call-ups
|Gyasi Zardes (M)
|USA
|Minnesota United call-ups
|Francisco Calvo (D)
|Costa Rica
|Jermaine Taylor (D)
|Jamaica
|Johan Venegas (M)
|Costa Rica
|Montreal Impact call-ups
|Patrice Bernier (M)
|Canada
|David Choiniere (M)
|Canada
|Maxime Crepeau (GK)
|Canada
|Anthony Jackson-Hamel (M)
|Canada
|Wandrille Lefevre (D)
|Canada
|New England Revolution call-ups
|Juan Agudelo (F)
|USA
|Kelyn Rowe (M)
|USA
|Je-Vaughn Watson (D)
|Jamaica
|New York City FC call-ups
|Kwame Awuah (M)
|Canada
|Miguel Camargo (M)
|Panama
|Sean Johnson (GK)
|USA
|Ronald Matarrita (D)
|Costa Rica
|Tommy McNamara (M)
|USA
|Rodney Wallace (M)
|Costa Rica
|New York Red Bulls call-ups
|Kemar Lawrence (D)
|Jamaica
|Michael Murillo (D)
|Panama
|Orlando City SC call-ups
|Joe Bendik (GK)
|USA
|Will Johnson (M)
|Canada
|Cyle Larin (F)
|Canada
|Jonathan Spector (D)
|USA
|Philadelphia Union call-ups
|Alejandro Bedoya (M)
|USA
|Andre Blake (GK)
|Jamaica
|Chris Pontius (M)
|USA
|CJ Sapong (F)
|USA
|Portland Timbers call-ups
|David Guzman (M)
|Costa Rica
|Darren Mattocks (F)
|Jamaica
|Roy Miller (D)
|Costa Rica
|Darlington Nagbe (M)
|USA
|Alvas Powell (D)
|Jamaica
|Real Salt Lake call-ups
|Omar Holness (M)
|Jamaica
|San Jose Earthquakes call-ups
|Darwin Ceren (M)
|El Salvador
|Shaun Francis (D)
|Jamaica
|Anibal Godoy (M)
|Panama
|Marco Urena (F)
|Costa Rica
|Chris Wondolowski (F)
|USA
|Seattle Sounders call-ups
|Jordy Delem (M)
|Martinique
|Clint Dempsey (F)
|USA
|Oniel Fisher (D)
|Jamaica
|Jordan Morris (F)
|USA
|Cristian Roldan (M)
|USA
|Roman Torres (D)
|Panama
|Sporting Kansas City call-ups
|Matt Besler (D)
|USA
|Dom Dwyer (F)
|USA
|Tyler Pasher (D)
|Canada
|Graham Zusi (D)
|USA
|Toronto FC call-ups
|Jozy Altidore (F)
|USA
|Michael Bradley (M)
|USA
|Armando Cooper (M)
|Panama
|Raheem Edwards (M)
|Canada
|Justin Morrow (D)
|USA
|Jonathan Osorio (M)
|Canada
|Tosaint Ricketts (F)
|Canada
|Vancouver Whitecaps call-ups
|Christian Bolanos (M)
|Costa Rica
|Marco Bustos (M)
|Canada
|Alphonso Davies (M)
|Canada
|Marcel de Jong (D)
|Canada
|Russell Teibert (M)
|Canada
|Kendall Waston (D)
|Costa Rica