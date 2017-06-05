Chicago FW Nemanja Nikolic voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Month for May

There's no cooling off Nemanja Nikolic.

The Chicago Fire's star forward scored six goals and an assist to lead his team to an unbeaten May and second place in the Eastern Conference, earning him Alcatel Player of the Month honors.

Nikolic, who occupies a Designated Player spot for the Fire after signing this offseason from Poland's Legia Warsaw, kicked the month off with a goal in Chicago's 2-2 draw at the LA Galaxy. He followed that up with back-to-back two-goal outings in wins over Seattle and Colorado, and picked up his first MLS assist in the win over the Sounders. His final goal of the month came in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on May 25. In all, the Fire went 4-0-1 over the course of the month.

Nikolic and the Fire will return to action on Saturday when they face fellow Eastern Conference upstarts Atlanta United (4 pm ET | UniMás, facebook.com in the US; MLS LIVE in Canada).

Alcatel MLS Player of the Month is voted on by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.