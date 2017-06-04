Report: FC Dallas GK Gonzalez to switch to USA if on final Gold Cup roster

The US national team released the preliminary 40-man roster for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday, and one player called up may potentially switch his national team allegiance as a result.

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez was included in the 40-man roster, which will be pared down to 23 players ahead of the start of the tournament, with the rosters required to be submitted by June 27 for the July tournament.

The 22-year-old Gonzalez, who just this week signed a contract extension with FC Dallas, has previously represented Mexico on the youth level, including at the 2015 U-20 World Cup. Gonzalez has previously been invited to a USMNT training camp and ultimately declined, with multiple reports indicating he would cast his national team allegiance at the senior level with Mexico.

But on the broadcast of Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw between the US and Venezuela, FS1's Stuart Holden reported at half-time and in the post-game show that he had recently spoken to Gonzalez's agent, who said Gonzalez would accept the call if he is selected for the US 23-man roster for the Gold Cup.