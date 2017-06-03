New York City FC 2, Philadelphia Union 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

For nearly 80 minutes, it looked like New York City FC’s tough week would continue on Saturday.

NYCFC entered the final 10 minutes of their match against Philadelphia trailing 1-0, but answered with a pair of late set piece goals to rebound from their loss at Atlanta on Sunday and home draw against New England on Wednesday with a 2-1 win against the Union at Yankee Stadium.

Maxime Chanot brought the hosts level in the 80th minute, beating Union defender Richie Marquez to a Maxi Moralez corner kick and heading home inside the left post. Defender Alexander Callens bagged the winner five minutes later, tapping home a rebound after Andre Blake stopped a David Villa shot.

Fafa Picault put the Union ahead in the 69th minute, racing onto a CJ Sapong through ball on the left side, cutting in on his right foot and firing a low curler inside the far post.

Both sides nearly found the back of the net on several other occasions. NYCFC hit the woodwork twice and forced Blake into numerous fine saves, while Union substitute Roland Alberg hit the post with an 82nd minute free kick.

Goals

69’ – Fafa Picault

80’ – Maxime Chanot

85’ – Alexander Callens