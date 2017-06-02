ExtraTime Radio: The incredible story behind Christos FC's US Open Cup run

LISTEN: They're sponsored by a liquor store. Their real jobs come before training. They're on the verge of shocking the world – if they haven't already. Christos FC are the final amateur side remaining in the US Open Cup and booked a Fourth Round date with D.C. United after a big win on Wednesday. Shawn Smith helped found the club two decades ago and calls in to tell their incredible story.

A World Cup knockout run by the United States in South Korea? We've seen that before. This time, though, it's the US U-20s doing the damage, as a parade of MLSers helped Tab Ramos' team advance to the quarterfinals thanks to a 6-0 victory against New Zealand on Wednesday morning. Renaissance man and Top Drawer Soccer' Will Parchman joins the guys to praise Tab Ramos, marvel at Tyler Adams' eye-popping play and look ahead to a massive match against NYCFC's Yangel Herrera and Venezuela.

The second segment is all about the underdog, the soccer David attempting to slay another Goliath. Christos FC are sponsored by a liquor store. Their real jobs come before training. They're on the verge of shocking the world – if they haven't already. Christos FC are the final amateur side remaining in the US Open Cup and booked a Fourth Round date with D.C. United after a big win on Wednesday. Shawn Smith helped found the club two decades ago and calls in to tell their incredible story. Can they knock off the big boys? You've just got to believe.

In the mailbag, the guys rank bar games, wonder why Seattle and Portland fans are looking for plaudits while their teams struggle, debate Hernan Grana's defensive prowess and update everyone on MLS All-Star Fan XI voting (hint: ATLUTD fans are stuffing the ballot box).

