MLS teams find out opponents for 2017 US Open Cup fourth round

The field is now set for the fourth round of the 2017 U.S. Open Cup, and now all the MLS teams entering the tournament know who they will face.

While there will be three all-MLS games in the fourth round, including an all-New York showdown and Cascadia clash, the third-round games taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday narrowed down the rest of the field. Of particular note is the game featuring the lone amateur team left in the field, Maryland-based side Christos FC, who will play D.C. United.

There are also several games featuring MLS teams playing former USL affiliates, including the New England Revolution hosting the Rochester Rhinos, Philadelphia Union playing the Harrisburg City Islanders, and Saint Louis FC hosting the Chicago Fire. On top of that, one current MLS-USL partnership will turn competitive, as Atlanta United FC host the Charleston Battery.

FC Dallas, the reigning champions, will kick off their title defense with a home game against the USL's Tulsa Roughnecks.

You can find the full schedule for the fourth round below.

2017 U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round Matchups

New England Revolution vs. Rochester Rhinos (USL) - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, venue TBD

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Red Bull Arena

Philadelphia Union vs. Harrisburg City Islanders (USL) - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Talen Energy Stadium

D.C. United vs. Christos FC (Amateur, Md.) - June 13, 7:30 pm ET, Maryland SoccerPlex (Boyd's, MD)

FC Cincinnati (USL) vs. Columbus Crew SC - June 14, 7 pm ET, Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

Atlanta United FC vs. Charleston Battery (USL) - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Fifth Third Bank Stadium (Kennesaw, GA)

Orlando City SC vs. Miami FC (NASL) - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Orlando City Stadium

Saint Louis FC (USL) vs. Chicago Fire - June 14, 7 pm ET, Toyota Stadim (Fenton, MO)

North Carolina FC (NASL) vs. Houston Dynamo - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Sahlen's Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC)

FC Dallas vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC (USL) - June 14, 8 pm ET, Westcott Field (Dallas, TX)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United FC - June 14, 7:30 pm ET, Children's Mercy Park

Colorado Rapids vs. Oklahoma City Energy FC (USL) - date TBD, 9 pm ET, Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Sacramento Republic FC (USL) vs. Real Salt Lake - June 14, 10:30 pm ET, Papa Murphy's Park (Sacramento)

LA Galaxy vs. Orange County SC (USL) - June 14, 10:30 pm ET, StubHub Center Track and Field Stadium

San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas (NASL) - June 14, 10:30 pm ET, Avaya Stadium

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers - June 13, 10:30 pm ET, Starfire Sports Complex (Tukwila, WA)