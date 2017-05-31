Report: MLS a "strong option" for Mexican international Luis "Chapo" Montes

Mexican international Luis “Chapo” Montes has received an offer to move to MLS, according to a report on Tuesday from TV Azteca journalist Julio Saucedo.

Montes, age 31, has been with Liga MX Club Leon since 2011. According to Saucedo, he’ll resume contract negotiations with the team after he returns from vacation, but a move to MLS is a “strong option” if he’s not able to reach a new deal with Leon.

La firma de renovación de Luis 'Chapo' Montes y el Club León se retomará al volver de vacaciones.



Ir a la MLS sigue como opción fuerte pic.twitter.com/iGNF3QTAl4 — Julio Saucedo (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) May 29, 2017

Montes had zero goals and three assists in 14 appearances in the recently completed Liga MX Clausura season. He has 33 goals in 194 appearances and has won two Liga MX titles since joining Leon from Pachuca in 2011.

Montes was a part of Mexico’s squad for their March World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad & Tobago and Costa Rica, but did not see any time in either match. He was not included on Mexico’s 32-man roster that head coach Juan Carlos Osorio will draw from for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers and participation in the Confederations Cup. He has three goals in 19 career appearances for El Tri.