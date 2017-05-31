Minnesota United FC secures tax breaks for soccer-specific stadium

After nearly two years of attempts, Minnesota United FC obtained a state tax exemption for their soccer-specific stadium on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton signed a tax bill into law on Tuesday that includes property and sales tax breaks that will help United build their privately financed, $150 million stadium in St. Paul. According to the Pioneer Press, property tax forgiveness has been included in every pro and college stadium deal in Minnesota since 1998.

“On behalf of everyone at Minnesota United, we would like to thank Governor Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature for their work in helping to pass the legislation that is vital to our stadium goals,” MNUFC managing partner Bill McGuire said in a statement released by the club.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts to build what we believe will be a world-class soccer-specific stadium that will serve our team, our fans and our community, and will make everyone in Minnesota proud.”

The Pioneer Press reported that McGuire said that the stadium design is nearing completion and that construction could begin in June or early July. The club is aiming to open their new home in March 2019. The Loons are currently in the first year of a two-year rental agreement to play at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium.

Minnesota United announced that they were seeking property and sales tax breaks from the state when they were awarded an MLS team in March 2015. But the decision to move the stadium site from Minneapolis to St. Paul in 2015 and a scuttled tax bill last year delayed the process.

Minnesota, who beat Orlando 1-0 at home last weekend, will next play at Sporting Kansas City on Sat., June 3 (5 pm ET | ESPN in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).