Fantasy: Picking the best of the best double-game week players

Reid, Mike, Jason and Tim review some of the most important fantasy moments from Round 13 and provide a team-by-team breakdown for all the game coming up in Round 14. It's a double-game week, but the guys also touch on the best single-game seek players, International Call-ups, find out about co-host changes for the next month, and we welcome Jason's new catch phrase.

Most weeks in MLS Fantasy the big name players who we all rely on for points come through, but every now and again the dream team is filled with unusual names. Round 13 was such a week so if you’re frustrated about your fantasy score, don’t worry about it, many players are in the same boat. Instead welcome Round 14 with open arms because a lot of great players are scheduled for a double game week.

Here’s a list of some of my favorite players for this big DGW. Also be sure to check out Travis’s review of which DGW players are worth investing in.

Goalkeepers

Bounce Back: Columbus took a beating last week, so many players may overlook Zack Steffen ($4.6) going into Round 14, but don’t be so quick to judge. His first game is against a Seattle team (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE) whose offense is reeling from international call-ups, then he flies over to Colorado (9 pm ET; MLS LIVE) who are not known for scoring. This is one of the easiest DGWs on paper and one that could end with big points for Steffen.

Toss up: A strong defense and two home games are qualities that both Orlando and New York City FC share this week. This is exactly what you should be looking for when picking a DGW keeper so what sets them apart? For me, it is Joe Bendik’s ($4.9) price and the slightly easier schedule the Lions have with D.C. United (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE) as their first opponent.

Defenders

Shutout Hunting: If you’re looking for a team with a great chance for a clean sheet, then consider New York City FC. In six home games, they have only allowed five goals. That puts them in the top five and it’s hard to imagine them not getting at least one clean sheet this week. If you have the cash, Maxime Chanot ($6.4) is a good target due to his bonus-point generation. If not, then go with Alexander Callens ($4.7) who’s much easier on your budget and also plays at center back.

Offensive Spirit: If attacking is your style, then Joevin Jones (SEA $5.3) is your man. He’s already generated 5 assists this season and with the Sounders missing several big name forwards, his skills will be needed to help generate an attack. If he starts the game against Columbus, then it’s a good bet he’ll also see time against Houston (10 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Midfielders

DGW Value: Many of the most expensive midfielders will be popular targets this round, but there are a few value players who are worth considering. One of the best is Diego Fagundez (NE $7.7). Over the last three games, Fagundez has become one of the most in-form players by scoring three goals and earning one assist. This production could serve him well on Saturday, especially if Toronto (7:30 pm ET; TSN1,4 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US) have a lot of rotation after their midweek Canadian Championship game.

SGW Option: During every big DGW, some single-game week players always manage to make it into the dream team. If you want take a risk on finding one of those plays, then consider Romain Alessandrini (LA $10.0). Yes he’s on the road, but Alessandrini has scored 2 goals and earned 2 assists over his last 3 games, all on the road. He’s capable and D.C. United (7 pm ET; MLS LIVE) are one of the worst at keeping the ball out of the net at home.

Forwards

Rotation Risk: Finding players who play both legs of a DGW can be difficult, but profitable. If you’re willing to take a risk on someone who recently saw rotation, then add Erick Torres (HOU $8.6) to your team. His first game against Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE) offers a great shot for points as Nick Rimando will be unavailable, and Seattle’s struggling form may allow Houston to surprise many with more goals at the end of the round on Sunday (10 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

SGW Option: If you want to take advantage of the only team playing two away games this round, then consider sticking with Maximiliano Urruti ($9.0). He didn’t pay off well during the last DGW, but with Mauro Diaz back in the conversation, he could get a lot of chances against RSL (8 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

WHICH PLAYERS are you considering for Round 14?

FOR MORE fantasy advice, be sure to check out the articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.

Stay Connected: To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, then choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."