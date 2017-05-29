Bearhugs, woodwork & hard feelings: What you may have missed in MLS Week 13

What a wild week it was across Major League Soccer. Here are a few of the bullet points, just in case you couldn’t catch every minute.

Canadian capers

Though it’s technically not league action, we’ll start with Tuesday’s Canadian Championship semifinal first legs, which marked the entry of the Great North’s three MLS sides into the tournament.

Toronto FC have caught fire of late: Entering the week, they’d only tasted defeat once this year, and that was way back on April 15. They were stunned 2-1 by the Ottawa Fury, however, as the USL club mounted a second-half comeback to leave TFC with work to do in the second leg at BMO Field. Meanwhile, out at BC Place, Vancouver and Montreal played a riveting first leg that came down to Patrice Bernier vs. Spencer Richey...

That was fun.



Richey another stellar stop on Bernier...at the death 💀 #VWFC take home leg 2-1, but #IMFC get important roadie. #canChamp — Kelcey Brade (@KelceyBradeTSN) May 24, 2017

Fire roaring

The only MLS team hotter than Toronto at the moment is, well, the Fire. Chicago are riding a four-game winning streak after Thursday night’s 2-1 defeat of FC Dallas and have climbed into second place in the Eastern Conference, just a few points back of TFC with a game in hand. Newcomers Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Nikolic and Dax McCarty are basking in the spotlight, and rightly so. But save some dap for hard-running fullbacks Brandon Vincent and Matt Polster – the latter a converted midfielder – who have added a dynamic new angle to the Men in Red with their bold surges into the attack.

Crew SC get manita-ed

In Spanish soccer, a 5-0 loss is colloquially referred to as a manita (“little hand”), the ultimate beating, and Columbus Crew SC were forced to talk to the hand on Friday night. The confluence of an ill-fated tactical gambit, an off night for several players and a Toronto team firing on all cylinders left Columbus demoralized as TFC took the 2017 Trillium Cup, the cross-border rivalry trophy between the two clubs. But that piece of hardware may be the least of Gregg Berhalter's worries at present.

“Inevitably on Wednesday [vs. Seattle], the lineup is going to be different. No one’s safe at this point; rightfully so,” Crew SC captain Wil Trapp said postgame. “They out-competed us in every facet of the game. The chances we had, we didn’t finish, and then we just gave up.”

Roldan rocks Rose City

The Seattle Sounders extended the Portland Timbers’ CenturyLink Field misery in the bitter Cascadia Cup rivals’ first meeting of 2017, a 1-0 win that leaves PTFC without an MLS league victory in Seattle after nine tries. Cristian Roldan’s early tally was the difference, a point-blank redirection header he connected on despite the extremely close attentions of Timbers defender Zarek Valentin.

How close? A frustrated Valentin kept Roldan wrapped up even after the ball had rippled the net – not that the Sounders midfielder seemed to mind all that much…

It's like Valentin thought the goal wouldn't count as long as he kept Roldan from celebrating. #SEAvPOR — Thomas Floyd (@thomasfloyd10) May 27, 2017

This one’s for mom

The Colorado Rapids bagged a hard-fought and much-needed win over Sporting KC on Saturday, and the winner came off the head of defender Kortne Ford. It was the Homegrown rookie’s first MLS goal, and also a worthy tribute to his mother Laurie, who is fighting a serious resurgence of cancer and has become a rallying point for the Rapids and their fans this year.

“I was happy that I could do that for the team, but more importantly that one was for my mom,” Ford said afterwards.

Superman delivers Inchy’s revenge

We’re talking about Christian “Superman” Ramirez here, Minnesota United’s Cinderella-story striker, who notched the goal that won the Loons’ match with Orlando City and inflicted a bit of payback for MNUFC coach Adrian “Inchy” Heath against the Lions side he once coached.

Ridiculousness in Rain City

Where to begin? D.C. United’s win in Vancouver was as wild a 1-0 game as you’re likely to ever encounter, marked by late drama, wild moments in front of goal and contentious penalty-kick calls at both ends. The Whitecaps were dominant at times, uncorking 22 shots but coming away empty-handed thanks to four being saved by D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid and four clanging off the woodwork – including, amazingly, Cristian Techera’s injury-time PK.

Maund dieu

Like D.C., the Philadelphia Union also traveled west this weekend, and might well have pulled off a smash-and-grab heist of their own – if it wasn’t for Aaron Maund. The Real Salt Lake defender stuck with the play as Philly winger Fafa Picault’s header bounced towards an empty net, racing back to clear the ball off the line and preserve the scoreless deadlock that his teammate Joao Plata broke shortly after with the game’s only goal.

Spiteful down South

Atlanta United and New York City FC have no built-in reason to harbor extra dislike for one another, aside from being two of the East’s most talented teams. Yet their Sunday clash at Bobby Dodd Stadium had a hard edge to it, one reminiscent of a playoff game or ancient crosstown derby that pulsated with high-tempo play and personal confrontations. The two teams have now swapped 3-1 home wins; will they duel again in the postseason?