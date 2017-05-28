San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 4 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

A brace by Giovani dos Santos lifted the LA Galaxy to a 4-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the 63rd all-time Cali Clasico at Avaya Stadium Saturday night

The Mexican international, who also scored from the penalty spot in the first half, put the finishing touches on the win when he latched onto a sublime ball by Romain Alessandrini and slid in to head past David Bingham in the 64th minute.

There were plenty of fireworks in a five-goal first-half that saw the visitors go into the break with a 3-2 lead.

Chris Wondolowski got the scoring started with a first-time volley from a Danny Hoesen cross in the 10th minute. Joao Pedro took a quick touch into the box from Ashley Cole to level nine minutes later.

dos Santos put the Galaxy in front, 2-1, but Hoesen opened his account for the Quakes two minutes later, latching onto a Tommy Thompson cross and tapping in with the outside of his right foot from the edge of the six-yard box.

Victor Bernardez was unlucky to see a Bradley Diallo cross deflect off his head and into his own net one minute before halftime.

Goals

10’ – SJ – Chris Wondolowski Watch

19’ – LA – Joao Pedro Watch

35’ – LA – Giovani dos Santos (PK) Watch

37’ – SJ – Danny Hoesen Watch

44’ – LA – Victor Bernardez (OG) Watch

64' -- LA - Giovani dos Santos Watch

Three Things

ROAD WARRIORS: By winning their first game at Avaya Stadium, the LA Galaxy picked up their fourth win away from home, matching their total from the entire 2016 season. That wasn't the only impressive mark. The #LAGalaxy have now won three-consecutive MLS games away from StubHub Center for the first time since May 2010. #SJvLA — Chris Glidden (@cwglidden) May 28, 2017 RED HOT GIO: Giovani dos Santos is hitting his form, which is good news for fans of the LA Galaxy and El Tri as well. By netting a brace, the Mexican international stretched his goal-scoring streak to four games. He now has six goals on the season and five in the last four matches. TOP OF THE CHARTS: When Chris Wondolowski opened the scoring in the 10th minute, it was his eighth Cali Clasico goal. That puts him atop the goal-scoring lead with Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane.

Next Up